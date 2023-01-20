Windsor attorney arrested on charges of fraud and embezzlement from family trusts

Read full article on original website
Florida woman arrested in American Canyon after social security fraud, using 50 alias names: police
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A Florida woman was arrested in American Canyon Thursday after authorities learned she had allegedly approximately 50 different alias names and multiple social security numbers, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) announced in a Facebook post. The woman, identified as 67-year-old Angela Juda, was also caught driving a government-owned vehicle […]
Security precautions advised in wake of Walnut Creek home burglaries
Walnut Creek police on Saturday urged residents to take precautions to keep their homes safe over the weekend in the wake of at least two residential burglaries. Walnut Creek Police Department officers responded just before 9:10 p.m. on Friday to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road after a burglary alarm was heard in the area and found a home that had a rear sliding glassed door smashed, according to a department statement. ...
KTVU FOX 2
2 shootings in Oakland only hours apart: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning and afternoon in Oakland, leaving two injured. The first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Suspect in series of Napa burglaries sought by police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a series of burglaries, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. At least 15 burglaries were reported in the area of Napa High School near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, according to a map (below) of burglaries posted by […]
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
Walnut Creek residents asked to take precautions after multiple burglaries reported
WALNUT CREEK, Calif, (KRON) — Authorities are asking residents to take precautions after multiple home burglaries were reported Friday night in Walnut Creek, the Walnut Creek Police Department (WCPD) said in a press release. Two burglaries and one attempted burglary happened between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. WCPD says the suspects, who are still at […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of mentally ill man accused of killing Oakland postal worker speaks out
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of a man with bipolarity and schizophrenia called for greater awareness of mental illness following the death of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Oakland last week. Wilbert Winchester, 28, allegedly stabbed Dilma Franks-Spruill to death Jan. 11, in the 1500 block of Eighth Street...
Suspect in attempted rape wanted by Oakland PD
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted rape. The incident occurred Thursday at 9:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of International Boulevard. The suspect entered a business and approached an employee. The victim told OPD officers that they were grabbed by the […]
San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
Police arrest suspect connected two armed bank robberies in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with two armed bank robberies that occurred in South San Francisco back in November and December.Officers arrested 48-year-old San Francisco resident Damion Stephen Shoemaker in Daly City and booked at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of two counts of armed robbery Thursday, police said.The robberies took place November 28 and December 28 at a bank on the 100 block of McLellan Drive, according to police. In both incidents, the robber displayed a semi-automatic pistol, later determined to be a replica, and demanded money from the employee before fleeing the bank on foot, according to police. The incidents took place on November 28 and December 28, police said.Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or via email at tips@ssf.net.
98online.com
Police: 3 arrested after attempted cannabis dispensary burglary near Petaluma, 100 mph vehicle chase
(ThePressDemocrat) Three Bay Area men were arrested Tuesday after authorities responded to an attempted burglary at a cannabis dispensary near Petaluma, the second targeting a dispensary in Sonoma County in two days, according to police. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possessing burglary tools, resisting arrest and evading...
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case Murders
DNA connected these California murders that were committed 16 years apart. In June 2022, an arrest was made, closing two cold cases in California. Seventy-six-year-old James Ray Gary was identified in a sexual assault case in 2021. Evidence from that case had been submitted to the state’s database and hit matches on two cold cases.
mendofever.com
Parolee Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a 53-Year-Old Ukiah Woman
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-11-2023 at about 8:15 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
KTVU FOX 2
Man accidentally shoots himself with ghost gun: Vallejo police
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man is hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself with a ghost gun in Vallejo, officials said. On Monday, Vallejo police received reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After their initial investigation, officers determined that the shooting was unintentional, but also done with a ghost gun.
ksro.com
Vallejo Man Arrested for Drug Sales in Petaluma
A 63-year-old man from Vallejo has been arrested in Petaluma for selling drugs. Last night, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard. He contacted the person inside and saw a large amount of psylocibin next to him. The man, Michael Morand, was detained and the vehicle was searched. Inside, the officer found over a pound of additional illegal controlled substances, along with other evidence of drug sales. Morand was arrested for drug sales and transportation.
Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized
SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
Sergeant fired gun in OPD building, tossed casing into Bay, says report behind placing chief on leave
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two incidents of misconduct by an Oakland Police Department sergeant are at the center of the city’s decision to place OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong on administrative leave, KRON4 has confirmed. Armstrong was placed on leave Thursday afternoon. The sergeant in question is accused of striking a parked car in a San […]
Pleasant Hill coffee shop recently burglarized overnight
A man burglarized a Pleasant Hill coffee shop overnight recently, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
Tesla crashes into pool killing woman in San Rafael
A woman died after her Tesla crashed into a pool in San Rafael on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol in Marin.
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
