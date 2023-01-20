Read full article on original website
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
ijpr.org
Portland woman pleads guilty to Jan.6th insurrection charge
She is one of nine people with Oregon and Southwest Washington ties to be charged for their participation in the insurrection and only the third to plead guilty. None have gone to trial yet. Lilith Saer, 30, frequently attended local far-right demonstrations in the region and was arrested in July...
NE Portland’s Cully neighborhood fights displacement, climate change with urban renewal. But will it work?
All around her, Chach Heart sees aging roofs and peeling siding. Nearby, decades-old water-damaged trailers line row after dilapidated row. Heart’s move into a manufactured home had been a necessity when she lost her job and could no longer afford the mortgage on her house. She was glad to...
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations
Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
‘The No Hate Zone’ founder calls on Portland to address gun violence
Portland's The No Hate Zone founder, Sam Sachs, describes himself as an agitator and an activist.
newschoolbeer.com
Ex Novo Brewing exits Hillsboro expansion in favor of Albuquerque
Ex Novo Brewing’s planned expansion to Hillsboro, Oregon in a shared multi-level food and drinks hub is not happening. The Portland, OR founded brewery with a second location in Beaverton and a third location with it’s own brewery in Coralles, New Mexico announced it’s part in a 17,000 sq. ft. redevelopment of a former US Bank Building that would also include Grand Central Bakery, Sizzle Pie, and The Sudra in January 2022.
Crash in SE Portland kills pedestrian early Monday morning, continuing deadly trend in city
A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers arrived at the scene of the crash on Southeast Holgate Boulevard near 92nd Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.
Readers respond: Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s homeless emergency declaration necessary
Congratulations to Gov. Tina Kotek. Her state of emergency declaration on homelessness was needed several years ago, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). I hope she includes people like Katrina Holland and Jessie Burke as she works forward on a path to resolve the crisis. The...
WWEEK
How Did the Banfield Freeway Get Its Name?
How did the Banfield Freeway get its name? I tried Googling, but all I can find is stuff about Banfield Pet Hospital. Was there a Dr. Cyrus Q. Banfield back in the day who became famous as Portland’s first veterinarian? —Big Dog. Shortly after World War I, a...
9-acre wooden roof lifted into place at PDX
The new 9-acre wooden roof at Portland International Airport, which has been under construction since last year in a remote corner of the airfield, was transported in pieces and carefully lifted into place.
‘We need more support:’ Portland business falls victim to repeat break-ins
House of Pipes says the lost revenue and damages from this week's break-in are still being totaled up, but estimates could be around $100,000 lost.
Portland activist talks charter reform, policing, Wheeler’s homeless camp proposal
Candace Avalos is one of the most engaged citizen advocates in Portland, having served on the Charter Review Commission that changed city government and chaired the Citizen's Review Committee.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
4 show dogs, Mercedes van stolen at Portland hotel
Four show dogs set to compete in the Rose City Dog Show are missing after the Mercedes van they were in was stolen early Saturday in North Portland.
Running car gives Portland car thieves head start
Michael Jordan was getting ready to leave for his first day at his new job when he ran back inside his house in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood for just a minute to grab his safety vest.
OSP: Man crashes, dies after fleeing earlier Hwy 47 collision
A Banks man died Saturday after being involved in two separate crashes off Highway 47 in Washington County, Oregon State Police said.
‘We want to talk:’ Officials still searching for Nakia Creek Fire suspects
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators want your help in finding those responsible for a wildfire that caused thousands of evacuations in Southwest Washington. Three months after the Nakia Creek Fire burned more than 1,900 areas near Camas last fall, the Clark County Fire Marshal says investigators still don’t know who started it. “We know where […]
THE 5 CHEAPEST STUDIOS AND APARTMENTS TO RENT IN PORTLAND, OREGON
"MOVING ON UP, WE'RE MOVING ON OUT..." With so many people moving to Portland, Ore., from nearby regional states, many are on the hunt for an affordable place to live. If you are not familiar with Portland, you need to know which parts of town offer the most affordable housing options currently available. We have found some of the cheapest on-the-market studios and apartments to rent in Portland.
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
opb.org
Portland begins proactively pruning trees in public parks for the first time in its history
The city of Portland will begin proactively maintaining its park trees — a crucial task that Parks & Recreation Bureau leaders say they couldn’t afford to do in the past. Portland has 1.2 million trees spread across its public parks and natural areas, including 25,000 trees in neighborhood parks. The sheer number of trees and limited staff capacity has kept city arborists from regularly pruning or doing other preventative work to ensure trees’ longevity, according to Parks leaders. Instead, they’ve focused on responding to emergencies, like removing dangling limbs or fallen trees that block roads following winter storms.
