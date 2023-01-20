ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Portland woman pleads guilty to Jan.6th insurrection charge

She is one of nine people with Oregon and Southwest Washington ties to be charged for their participation in the insurrection and only the third to plead guilty. None have gone to trial yet. Lilith Saer, 30, frequently attended local far-right demonstrations in the region and was arrested in July...
PORTLAND, OR
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations

Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
TUALATIN, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Ex Novo Brewing exits Hillsboro expansion in favor of Albuquerque

Ex Novo Brewing’s planned expansion to Hillsboro, Oregon in a shared multi-level food and drinks hub is not happening. The Portland, OR founded brewery with a second location in Beaverton and a third location with it’s own brewery in Coralles, New Mexico announced it’s part in a 17,000 sq. ft. redevelopment of a former US Bank Building that would also include Grand Central Bakery, Sizzle Pie, and The Sudra in January 2022.
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

How Did the Banfield Freeway Get Its Name?

How did the Banfield Freeway get its name? I tried Googling, but all I can find is stuff about Banfield Pet Hospital. Was there a Dr. Cyrus Q. Banfield back in the day who became famous as Portland’s first veterinarian? —Big Dog. Shortly after World War I, a...
PORTLAND, OR
1460 ESPN Yakima

THE 5 CHEAPEST STUDIOS AND APARTMENTS TO RENT IN PORTLAND, OREGON

"MOVING ON UP, WE'RE MOVING ON OUT..." With so many people moving to Portland, Ore., from nearby regional states, many are on the hunt for an affordable place to live. If you are not familiar with Portland, you need to know which parts of town offer the most affordable housing options currently available. We have found some of the cheapest on-the-market studios and apartments to rent in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland begins proactively pruning trees in public parks for the first time in its history

The city of Portland will begin proactively maintaining its park trees — a crucial task that Parks & Recreation Bureau leaders say they couldn’t afford to do in the past. Portland has 1.2 million trees spread across its public parks and natural areas, including 25,000 trees in neighborhood parks. The sheer number of trees and limited staff capacity has kept city arborists from regularly pruning or doing other preventative work to ensure trees’ longevity, according to Parks leaders. Instead, they’ve focused on responding to emergencies, like removing dangling limbs or fallen trees that block roads following winter storms.
PORTLAND, OR
