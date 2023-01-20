Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Related
Witnesses say police shot and killed a person in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Multiple witnesses told KGW police shot and killed a person in the area of Commercial Street Southeast and Barnes Avenue in Salem on Monday morning. KGW reporter Mike Benner reported from the scene that numerous evidence markers had been placed on Commercial Street and in the bark dust outside a nearby auto parts store.
Families fight in MultCo court during murder hearing
A Multnomah County courtroom fight between the families of a murder victim and his accused killer injured 2 people in an incident now under investigation by the District Attorney's office.
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
police1.com
Bottleneck at Ore. police academy leaves recruits waiting months for basic training
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically...
Multiple crashes in Marion County due to ice
SALEM, Ore. — Emergency crews responded to several crashes throughout Marion County on Sunday with icy roads being the major factor. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said there were at least 11 crashes between midnight and early Sunday night, some which resulted in serious injuries. One on Sunnyside Road...
Readers respond: Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s homeless emergency declaration necessary
Congratulations to Gov. Tina Kotek. Her state of emergency declaration on homelessness was needed several years ago, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). I hope she includes people like Katrina Holland and Jessie Burke as she works forward on a path to resolve the crisis. The...
Parolee booked for Salem hit-run; woman seriously hurt
A parolee is facing a slew of charges following a hit-and-run in Salem that left a woman significantly injured Saturday night.
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
KGW
White Portland ‘peace bikes’ mistaken for traffic death memorials
The bikes aren’t intended to be ghost bikes, which usually mark where a cyclist was killed. The artist had a somewhat different message in mind.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
Crash in SE Portland kills pedestrian early Monday morning, continuing deadly trend in city
A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers arrived at the scene of the crash on Southeast Holgate Boulevard near 92nd Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.
Portland activist talks charter reform, policing, Wheeler’s homeless camp proposal
Candace Avalos is one of the most engaged citizen advocates in Portland, having served on the Charter Review Commission that changed city government and chaired the Citizen's Review Committee.
KVAL
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
‘It’s a life-or-death issue:’ Providence nurses still calling for change after 2+ years
Frontline healthcare workers with Providence lined outside headquarters Friday to continue their fight for safer staffing and a fair contract.
Portland firefighters rescue puppy trapped in underground pipe
On the same day Portland police helped reunite four stolen show dogs with their owners, Portland firefighters rescued a puppy after it crawled into an underground pipe near its North Portland home.
Readers respond: Apologies for Portland theater behavior
To the cast and crew of Moulin Rouge, performed at Keller Auditorium on January 15, I would like to apologize on behalf of the entire audience and the people of the greater Portland area. I was horrified to see at least 10% of the audience leaving the theater during the last song of the first half so they could get in line to get booze faster. It was equally disgusting to see at least 15% of the audience or more leaving during the final song of the show, presumably to beat the traffic.
9-acre wooden roof lifted into place at PDX
The new 9-acre wooden roof at Portland International Airport, which has been under construction since last year in a remote corner of the airfield, was transported in pieces and carefully lifted into place.
New Portland map tracks homelessness across city
There is now a new way to track the homeless crisis in the city of Portland.
Stolen car owner threatened, man arrested, woman on loose
One man was arrested and a woman remains at large after allegedly pulling a gun on a person who spotted his stolen car and confronted them Sunday morning.
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0