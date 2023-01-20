ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Witnesses say police shot and killed a person in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Multiple witnesses told KGW police shot and killed a person in the area of Commercial Street Southeast and Barnes Avenue in Salem on Monday morning. KGW reporter Mike Benner reported from the scene that numerous evidence markers had been placed on Commercial Street and in the bark dust outside a nearby auto parts store.
SALEM, OR
Multiple crashes in Marion County due to ice

SALEM, Ore. — Emergency crews responded to several crashes throughout Marion County on Sunday with icy roads being the major factor. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said there were at least 11 crashes between midnight and early Sunday night, some which resulted in serious injuries. One on Sunnyside Road...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
MARION COUNTY, OR
Readers respond: Apologies for Portland theater behavior

To the cast and crew of Moulin Rouge, performed at Keller Auditorium on January 15, I would like to apologize on behalf of the entire audience and the people of the greater Portland area. I was horrified to see at least 10% of the audience leaving the theater during the last song of the first half so they could get in line to get booze faster. It was equally disgusting to see at least 15% of the audience or more leaving during the final song of the show, presumably to beat the traffic.
PORTLAND, OR
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
