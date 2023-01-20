ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Herkamer
3d ago

Businesses and corporations are pulling out of Oregon. The crime and homeless problems now overshadow the benefits that once attracted prospective employers.

The Oregonian

Home prices slip in Portland metro as rising rates seize market

In December, Portland-area home prices did something rare: They fell. That doesn’t mean buyers should look for Great Recession-era prices any time soon. The median home price for the metro area in December dropped to $507,000 — just 0.7% lower than the previous December. The last time prices dropped year over year was in January 2019, and before that during the sustained housing crash of 2008 to 2012.
PORTLAND, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Ex Novo Brewing exits Hillsboro expansion in favor of Albuquerque

Ex Novo Brewing’s planned expansion to Hillsboro, Oregon in a shared multi-level food and drinks hub is not happening. The Portland, OR founded brewery with a second location in Beaverton and a third location with it’s own brewery in Coralles, New Mexico announced it’s part in a 17,000 sq. ft. redevelopment of a former US Bank Building that would also include Grand Central Bakery, Sizzle Pie, and The Sudra in January 2022.
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

How Did the Banfield Freeway Get Its Name?

How did the Banfield Freeway get its name? I tried Googling, but all I can find is stuff about Banfield Pet Hospital. Was there a Dr. Cyrus Q. Banfield back in the day who became famous as Portland’s first veterinarian? —Big Dog. Shortly after World War I, a...
PORTLAND, OR
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations

Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
TUALATIN, OR
Daily Energy Insider

Portland General Electric touts demolition of final coal plant, reduced outage and restoration times in year-end review

A letter issued last week by Maria Pope, president and CEO of Portland General Electric (PGE), highlighted achievements the company made in 2022 and its priorities for 2023, which included more wide-scale clean energy, reliability ... Read More » The post Portland General Electric touts demolition of final coal plant, reduced outage and restoration times in year-end review appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
PORTLAND, OR
1460 ESPN Yakima

THE 5 CHEAPEST STUDIOS AND APARTMENTS TO RENT IN PORTLAND, OREGON

"MOVING ON UP, WE'RE MOVING ON OUT..." With so many people moving to Portland, Ore., from nearby regional states, many are on the hunt for an affordable place to live. If you are not familiar with Portland, you need to know which parts of town offer the most affordable housing options currently available. We have found some of the cheapest on-the-market studios and apartments to rent in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Catalytic Converter Kingpin Wants His Cash Back

Brennan Doyle, the 32-year-old former Uber driver who prosecutors say became the ringleader of a $20 million Lake Oswego-based catalytic converter trafficking ring, wants his money back. When police raided his rental house on the shore of Oswego Lake last August, they seized nearly $40,000 in cash—as well as two...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
107.3 KFFM

10 Things You Need to Know Before You Move to Portland Oregon

Have you been thinking about relocating to Portland, Ore.? What are some things you need to know before you move to Portland? There are many things to love about living in a big city the Pacific Northwest. Even though it seems more people are moving out of Portland, Ore., than there are moving in, enter new droves of Millennials, Stage Right.
PORTLAND, OR
Big Country News

Bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon

A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021. HB 3090, introduced in the young 2023 legislative session by...
OREGON STATE
