Read full article on original website
Herkamer
3d ago
Businesses and corporations are pulling out of Oregon. The crime and homeless problems now overshadow the benefits that once attracted prospective employers.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Related
Oregon ranks highly in personal income. Some of its least populous counties, not so much.
Of the many divisions between urban and rural Oregon, personal income is among the starkest. People living near Oregon’s biggest cities earn nearly twice as much as those living in remote, sparsely populated areas. That’s according to a new report from the Oregon Employment Department. For example, Washington...
Home prices slip in Portland metro as rising rates seize market
In December, Portland-area home prices did something rare: They fell. That doesn’t mean buyers should look for Great Recession-era prices any time soon. The median home price for the metro area in December dropped to $507,000 — just 0.7% lower than the previous December. The last time prices dropped year over year was in January 2019, and before that during the sustained housing crash of 2008 to 2012.
newschoolbeer.com
Ex Novo Brewing exits Hillsboro expansion in favor of Albuquerque
Ex Novo Brewing’s planned expansion to Hillsboro, Oregon in a shared multi-level food and drinks hub is not happening. The Portland, OR founded brewery with a second location in Beaverton and a third location with it’s own brewery in Coralles, New Mexico announced it’s part in a 17,000 sq. ft. redevelopment of a former US Bank Building that would also include Grand Central Bakery, Sizzle Pie, and The Sudra in January 2022.
Inside Portland’s housing market and the outlook for 2023: Beat Check podcast
After a very challenging year-and-a-half for home buyers there’s a glimmer of hope. Sort of. Interest rates have more than doubled in the past year-and-a -half. Sales are down for the first time in years and that is leading to openings for some buyers. Maybe. Jayati Ramakrishnan, covers housing...
WWEEK
How Did the Banfield Freeway Get Its Name?
How did the Banfield Freeway get its name? I tried Googling, but all I can find is stuff about Banfield Pet Hospital. Was there a Dr. Cyrus Q. Banfield back in the day who became famous as Portland’s first veterinarian? —Big Dog. Shortly after World War I, a...
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations
Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
Portland General Electric touts demolition of final coal plant, reduced outage and restoration times in year-end review
A letter issued last week by Maria Pope, president and CEO of Portland General Electric (PGE), highlighted achievements the company made in 2022 and its priorities for 2023, which included more wide-scale clean energy, reliability ... Read More » The post Portland General Electric touts demolition of final coal plant, reduced outage and restoration times in year-end review appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
What’s killing the grass we planted where a boxwood hedge once stood? Ask Extension
Gardening season is in the rearview mirror, but you may have questions as you plan for next year. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: Late last spring we took out...
THE 5 CHEAPEST STUDIOS AND APARTMENTS TO RENT IN PORTLAND, OREGON
"MOVING ON UP, WE'RE MOVING ON OUT..." With so many people moving to Portland, Ore., from nearby regional states, many are on the hunt for an affordable place to live. If you are not familiar with Portland, you need to know which parts of town offer the most affordable housing options currently available. We have found some of the cheapest on-the-market studios and apartments to rent in Portland.
NE Portland’s Cully neighborhood fights displacement, climate change with urban renewal. But will it work?
All around her, Chach Heart sees aging roofs and peeling siding. Nearby, decades-old water-damaged trailers line row after dilapidated row. Heart’s move into a manufactured home had been a necessity when she lost her job and could no longer afford the mortgage on her house. She was glad to...
WWEEK
Catalytic Converter Kingpin Wants His Cash Back
Brennan Doyle, the 32-year-old former Uber driver who prosecutors say became the ringleader of a $20 million Lake Oswego-based catalytic converter trafficking ring, wants his money back. When police raided his rental house on the shore of Oswego Lake last August, they seized nearly $40,000 in cash—as well as two...
police1.com
Bottleneck at Ore. police academy leaves recruits waiting months for basic training
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically...
10 Things You Need to Know Before You Move to Portland Oregon
Have you been thinking about relocating to Portland, Ore.? What are some things you need to know before you move to Portland? There are many things to love about living in a big city the Pacific Northwest. Even though it seems more people are moving out of Portland, Ore., than there are moving in, enter new droves of Millennials, Stage Right.
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
Bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon
A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021. HB 3090, introduced in the young 2023 legislative session by...
focushillsboro.com
Hospital Executives And Nurses Urge For Improvements To The Present Healthcare System
Over the past three years, the COVID-19 epidemic has caused a steady increase in hospital staffing shortages, with an accompanying increase in the number of overworked and weary nurses who must abandon their patients at the bedside. In Oregon, the number of patients needing care has climbed, but the available...
9-acre wooden roof lifted into place at PDX
The new 9-acre wooden roof at Portland International Airport, which has been under construction since last year in a remote corner of the airfield, was transported in pieces and carefully lifted into place.
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
Nurses, hospital administrators push for changes to current health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hospital staffing shortages have gone from bad to worse during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, with a growing number of nurses leaving the bedside overwhelmed and exhausted. Caregivers have been stretched thin in Oregon even as the number of new patients coming in...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 5