ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Shooting in Antioch McDonald's parking lot leaves victim critically hurt

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBbny_0kLeB0TG00

PIX Now 07:27

ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot on Thursday.

On Thursday at 5:37 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to the McDonald's at 4440 Lone Tree Way on calls about a man who had entered the restaurant after being shot.

Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was listed in critical condition Thursday night, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot, and the victim ran into McDonald's and collapsed.

Police said the suspect, described as a man wearing a black jacket, fled and remains at large.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Police at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and may now be armed with a machete. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
FAIR OAKS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in attempted rape at East Oakland business

OAKLAND – The Oakland Police Department is searching for a man said to be involved in an attempted rape case on Thursday.A worker at a business on the 4700 block of International Boulevard first called the police on Thursday shortly before 9:30 a.m., said police. The worker said a man entered the store, grabbed them and pulled their pants down. The worker said they were able to fight back and exit the store.Police say the suspect, described to be a man who is 35 to 45 years old, was last seen fleeing the scene westbound towards High Street. Police said the man is 5'10 to 6'2, and has black curly hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a green military jacket, black pants, black shoes and a green backpack, said police.Anyone with more information is urged to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at 510-238-3641. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person killed, 2 others injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash

CITRUS HEIGHTS - Two people are dead in Citrus Heights after a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles. At around 7:43 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way in Citrus Heights when the driver tried to swerve to miss a pedestrian. Instead, the vehicle hit the pedestrian, killing them, and then swerved from the turn lane and hit an approaching vehicle head-on, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department spokesperson. Both the driver and the passenger of the first vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver died.The passenger was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.Citrus Heights police have closed the eastbound lanes of Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way and westbound Auburn Boulevard at San Tomas Drive as a result of the crash.  No further details have been released at this time.  
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer

WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning. Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle. Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter. The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter. Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say. The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Second suspect in 2022 Pleasant Hill shooting arrested Saturday

PLEASANT HILL, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — Back on September 9 at around 10:55 p.m. PHPD investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, they found several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot. The teens reported that the two unknown people fled in a black sedan.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 suspected in Walnut Creek home burglaries that happened minutes apart

WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area. Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Ct., who said they...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman dies, man hospitalized in I-5 crash Sunday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 Sunday morning, according to the CHP Willows. The CHP said the 68-year-old woman, Susan Beach, was driving north at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 when she drove off the road for an unknown reason around 6 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead, and two others are injured following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to San Francisco Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 16th and Capp Streets. The suspect fled the scene […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man accidentally burns himself to death in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A man died Saturday morning in Santa Rosa after apparently accidentally setting himself on fire.Santa Rosa police said they received calls at 12:47 a.m. reporting a fire in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., in the rear of a business.The Santa Rosa fire department crew extinguished the blaze which had engulfed an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage from nearby businesses provided a clear picture of what occurred.The man appeared at the rear of the business to be using a lighter to consume what officials assume was a narcotic. The man then slumped to the ground and appeared to fall asleep. Moments later, his clothes started smoldering, then caught fire. Police say he was unable to extinguish the flames.Police detectives are working with the Sonoma County coroner's office to identify the victim they believe was a man in his 40s or 50s who was likely homeless. Officials say it's possible the victim had a flammable gel residue (possibly a chafing gel) on his hands and/or clothing that was ignited when he used his lighter.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Victim in Antioch McDonald's shooting identified as 16-year-old male

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening has been identified as a 16-year-old male, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. At this time, his name will remain confidential. He remains at a local hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police responded to […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

2 vehicles impounded after weekend sideshows in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Two vehicles were impounded after two separate sideshows this weekend, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. RPD impounded a black Ford F-150 and a black Ford Mustang (pictured below) from a sideshow in a residential neighborhood. The drivers of the vehicles, who were not identified […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hit-and-run suspect arrested after deadly crash in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police have arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in two injury collisions in San Francisco's Mission District early Sunday morning -- one of them fatal.According to the San Francisco Police Department, Sunday morning at approximately 2:11 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of 16th Street and Capp Street. Arriving officers found the crash injured an adult female who was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.Video from the crash scene showed a badly damaged vehicle that had...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deputies: San Rafael man found dead in Corte Madera Creek

SAN RAFAEL – A man's body was discovered in Corte Madera Creek on Sunday in Greenbrae, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. The 59-year-old man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He was from San Rafael with no fixed address, according to the the sheriff's office.At 10:46 a.m. Sunday, a rower found the body in storm debris in Corte Madera Creek near a building fronting 1251 S. Eliseo Drive in Greenbrae.  First responders pulled the man to a dock at the base of the Bon Air Bridge, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests the man was exposed to the elements and submerged for a long time. No signs of foul play were found. A forensic postmortem forensic examination with toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week. 
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former Oakland councilman Loren Taylor says placing OPD chief on leave is 'excessive'

OAKLAND, Calif. - The decision to place Oakland's police chief on administrative leave was "excessive," Oakland mayoral runner-up and former City Councilmember Loren Taylor said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave by newly elected mayor Sheng Thao following a report released Wednesday detailing allegations of police...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa shooting leaves 18-year-old in serious condition

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa were investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition Thursday. On Thursday at 2:16 p.m., officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow on a report of a shooting. Responding officers located a shooting victim on the sidewalk on the east side of the roadway. The victim, an 18-year-old resident from Santa Rosa, was transported to the hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition as of Thursday night, police said. Police searched the area, but the suspect was not located. The motive and circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation by the Santa Rosa Police Department's Violent Crime Team. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two assaults reported near Berkeley campus; suspects sought

Authorities on Friday sought the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in two separate assaults that occurred in the area of the University of California, Berkeley campus. The first incident occurred just before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday near the university's Stephens Hall, according to an alert sent by the University of California Police Department. Police reported the victim was walking southbound on a pedestrian bridge on the east side...
BERKELEY, CA
thesfnews.com

Omar Areas Arrested For Residential Burglary

SAN FRANCISCO—Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday, January 21, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence. The crimes he was arrested for happened early Saturday morning. According to reports, Areas forced himself...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
109K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy