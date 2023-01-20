Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons. The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market...
wfla.com
Tampa rings in the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year celebration
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds gathered in Tampa on Sunday to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Hundreds gathered at Water Works Park to enjoy Chinese art, performances and food at an event hosted by the Suncoast Association of Chinese Americans. Some dancers donned traditional clothing and performed with lanterns,...
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
Families make Gasparilla Children's Parade a generational tradition
The Duncan and Ray families were some of the first to set up along BayShore Boulevard for Saturday's festivities.
fox13news.com
Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant
TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
Carscoops
Circuit Florida Promises Luxury Condos With Your Very Own Private Club Racetrack
Before the end of the year, the team at Circuit Florida, the newest membership-based luxury motorsports club & resort in the state that’s located between the metropolitan cities of Tampa and Orlando, expects to open its all-new 1.7-mile race track to members. It’s the first private club raceway with residential condos in the state. Of course, to get in you’ll have to start by paying the $80,000 membership fee.
PHOTOS: Christmas tree starts fire at Apollo Beach home
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue stopped a fire at a house in Apollo Beach last Friday night.
Photo Gallery: 2023 Lakeland MLK Parade
“Our History is Our Future – Protect It and Preserve It” was the theme for this year’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, a highlight of Lakeland’s 10-day 2023 Dream Mega Fest. More than 100 organizations participated in Saturday’s parade. Click on any photo to start a slideshow with larger images:
Cooler and breezy behind a front
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front brought showers overnight, but clouds clear out through the morning as cooler and drier air arrives. Highs stay in the upper 60s this afternoon with a cool breeze from the north. Temperatures drop quickly after sunset, and we’ll have lows in the mid-upper 40s by tomorrow morning. The […]
Security in place for Gasparilla Children’s Parade
A big part of the pirate invasion and Children's Parade is making sure there are law enforcement agencies keeping an eye on land.
westorlandonews.com
Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach
Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
Bay News 9
Trial set for Tampa rapper accused of killing two men at makeshift recording studio
TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa rapper accused of killing two men in a Hillsborough County music studio is scheduled to go on trial Monday. Billy Bennett Adams, who performs as “Ace NH,” is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men at a Lutz home recording studio in Nov. 2020.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
New Tampa Dining — Oronzo, Precinct & Nova Out, Bagels & Kobé On The Way
Although 2022 was a busy year for restaurants that opened and closed in New Tampa, there was a lot more dining news on the way for 2023 in zip code 33647 as the year came to a close. Over the past few weeks, several local eateries closed their doors for...
TIMING THE RAIN: When to expect showers during the Gasparilla Children’s Parade
Ahead of Saturday's Gasparilla Children's Parade, many parents might be wondering how to prepare for the weather.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14. Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
'Doing what he loved': Family remembers 19-year-old rider who died at Tampa Bay Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — The 19-year-old killed in a "training accident" this weekend at Tampa Bay Downs is being remembered for his heart and passion for the sport. Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider from Venezuela, was galloping a horse Saturday morning before the accident, according to the riding facility. Investigators are still working to find out exactly what happened.
WFLA
Venice hospital speeds up expansion to cope with overcrowding after competitor closes
Last year, ShorePoint Health Venice, formerly known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, shut its doors for good, leading to an increased demand for hospital care in south Sarasota County.
fox13news.com
Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks. Brittany Baldrica, a senior rescue biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said neighbors called about a dolphin swimming alone in the creek on Jan. 1. A...
fox13news.com
Rain stays away for tiny pirate invasion
Pint-sized pirates invaded Tampa Bay Saturday. Tampa officials say more than a quarter-million spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Children's Gasparilla Parade and the Pirate Fest this season.
Comments / 0