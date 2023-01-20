ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfla.com

Tampa rings in the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year celebration

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds gathered in Tampa on Sunday to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Hundreds gathered at Water Works Park to enjoy Chinese art, performances and food at an event hosted by the Suncoast Association of Chinese Americans. Some dancers donned traditional clothing and performed with lanterns,...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Carscoops

Circuit Florida Promises Luxury Condos With Your Very Own Private Club Racetrack

Before the end of the year, the team at Circuit Florida, the newest membership-based luxury motorsports club & resort in the state that’s located between the metropolitan cities of Tampa and Orlando, expects to open its all-new 1.7-mile race track to members. It’s the first private club raceway with residential condos in the state. Of course, to get in you’ll have to start by paying the $80,000 membership fee.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Photo Gallery: 2023 Lakeland MLK Parade

“Our History is Our Future – Protect It and Preserve It” was the theme for this year’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, a highlight of Lakeland’s 10-day 2023 Dream Mega Fest. More than 100 organizations participated in Saturday’s parade. Click on any photo to start a slideshow with larger images:
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Cooler and breezy behind a front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front brought showers overnight, but clouds clear out through the morning as cooler and drier air arrives. Highs stay in the upper 60s this afternoon with a cool breeze from the north. Temperatures drop quickly after sunset, and we’ll have lows in the mid-upper 40s by tomorrow morning. The […]
TAMPA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach

Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County presented a $12,300 donation to Hero To A Child on Dec. 14. Hero To A Child advocates for and supports children, young adults, and families impacted by abuse and neglect in Pinellas and Pasco counties. It does so via child advocates at the Guardian ad Litem office in Clearwater and community partners.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks. Brittany Baldrica, a senior rescue biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said neighbors called about a dolphin swimming alone in the creek on Jan. 1. A...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Rain stays away for tiny pirate invasion

Pint-sized pirates invaded Tampa Bay Saturday. Tampa officials say more than a quarter-million spectators are expected to line the streets to watch the Children's Gasparilla Parade and the Pirate Fest this season.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy