Rice Lake, WI

Friends of Library elect board, officers at annual meeting

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

The Friends of the Rice Lake Public Library recently held its annual meeting and conducted elections for board positions.

Reelected to three-year terms on the Friends of the Library Board were Pat Edwardsen, Heinz Eller, Candace Falk, Melissa Kozma and Lisa Mink.

In addition, the following persons were elected or reelected to two-year terms for officer positions: Candace Falk, president; Lisa Mink, vice president; Paul Chase, treasurer; and Jane Lillegard, secretary.

According to library Director Rachel Thomas, "The Friends organization anticipates another exciting year of supporting the library with activities that include the Summer Reading Program, author visits, a holiday celebration and many other events."

She added, "The Friends group meets regularly on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. at the library. For information on how to become involved with the Friends, please contact the Rice Lake Public Library at 715-234-4861."

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County.

