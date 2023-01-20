Friends of Library elect board, officers at annual meeting

The Friends of the Rice Lake Public Library recently held its annual meeting and conducted elections for board positions.

Reelected to three-year terms on the Friends of the Library Board were Pat Edwardsen, Heinz Eller, Candace Falk, Melissa Kozma and Lisa Mink.

In addition, the following persons were elected or reelected to two-year terms for officer positions: Candace Falk, president; Lisa Mink, vice president; Paul Chase, treasurer; and Jane Lillegard, secretary.

According to library Director Rachel Thomas, "The Friends organization anticipates another exciting year of supporting the library with activities that include the Summer Reading Program, author visits, a holiday celebration and many other events."

She added, "The Friends group meets regularly on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. at the library. For information on how to become involved with the Friends, please contact the Rice Lake Public Library at 715-234-4861."