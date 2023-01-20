ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Witcher 3 next-gen is getting a physical release next week

By Anne-Marie Ostler
 3 days ago

A physical version of The Witcher 3 next-gen for PS5 and Xbox Series X is set to launch next week.

In a tweet, CD Projekt Red confirmed the boxed edition, titled The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition, will be launching across various regions, including the UK and US, on January 26. An image released alongside shows the PS5 and Xbox Series X game boxes and cover art. Contained within is the base game and both paid expansions - Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine - as well as 16 pieces of DLC, all crammed onto one disc.

The long-awaited next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3 was released digitally last month on December 14, and for fans, it was well and truly worth the wait. Taking advantage of power of modern consoles, the update adds a plethora of technical enhancements and visual improvements to Geralt's mammoth adventure, including faster loading times, performance and ray tracing modes, and brand new content based on The Witcher Netflix series.

Unsurprisingly, the upgraded Witcher 3 was met with adoration from fans and critics alike, so much so that it even managed to pass Elden Ring to become the best open-world RPG with a score of 97 Metacritic. Although, it looks like FromSoftware's latest is back on top, as Geralt has since slipped a few points to 94. And while most of the differences between the next-gen version and the original are for the better, players were quick to discover that it also contains one very tiny, very silly change .

Check out our guide to upcoming CD Projekt Red games to see what else The Witcher developer is up to.

