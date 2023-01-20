ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Coming to Hulu in February 2023

By Michael Carpenter
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 3 days ago

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2023.

February 1

  • Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1
  • Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)
  • Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B
  • 2012 (2009)
  • 50/50 (2011)
  • Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
  • All The King’s Men (2006)
  • Amour (2012)
  • Are We There Yet? (2005)
  • Arthur Christmas (2011)
  • Bad Reputation (2018)
  • Brown Sugar (2002)
  • The Cable Guy (1996)
  • Chocolate (Sub) (2008)
  • Cow on the Run (2021)
  • Darkness Falls (2003)
  • Date Movie (2006)
  • First Daughter (2004)
  • Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
  • The Green Mile (1999)
  • Happy Gilmore (1996)
  • The Help (2011)
  • How Do You Know (2010)
  • How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
  • I, Robot (2004)
  • If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
  • It’S Complicated (2009)
  • Just My Luck (2006)
  • Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)
  • Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
  • Life or Something Like It (2002)
  • Madeline (1998)
  • Man on Fire (1987)
  • Pride (2007)
  • Ruby Sparks (2011)
  • Safe House (2012)
  • Scarface (1983)
  • The Secret Scripture (2016)
  • Shock and Awe (2017)
  • Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
  • Superbad (2007)
  • Surrogates (2009)
  • Thank You for Smoking (2006)
  • The Watch (2011)
  • Water for Elephants (2011)
  • The Waterboy (1998)
  • Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

February 2

  • National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere
  • I’m Totally Fine (2022)

February 3

  • Killing County: Complete Docuseries
  • Burn (2019)
  • Gigi & Nate (2022)
  • Haunt (2019)
  • Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)
  • Jungle (2017)

February 4

  • Project Legion (2022)

February 7

  • Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere

February 8

  • Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1
  • Are We Done Yet? (2007)

February 9

  • Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries
  • A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere
  • National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere
  • National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere
  • Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere
  • Piggy (2022)

February 10

  • Brimstone (2016)
  • Jesus Henry Christ (2011)
  • The Perfect Weapon (2016)
  • Pound of Flesh (2015)
  • Something in the Dirt (2021)
  • The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)

February 13

  • Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere

February 15

  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere
  • Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1
  • Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere
  • Craig of the Creek: Season 4C
  • A Long Way Down (2014)
  • Blade Of The Immortal (2017)
  • Cocaine Cowboys (2006)
  • Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)
  • Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)
  • The Seat Filler (2004)

February 16

  • The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere
  • National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere

February 17

  • Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season
  • Animal Control: Series Premiere
  • Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)
  • All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)
  • Black November (2012)
  • Forsaken (2015)
  • Game of Love (2022)
  • La Boda De Valentina (2018)
  • Rogue Agent (2022)
  • Shut In (2015)

February 18

  • Hold Your Fire (2021)

February 19

  • Slayers (2022)

February 20

  • American Idol: Season 21 Premiere
  • The Company You Keep: Series Premiere

February 23

  • National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere
  • Snowfall: Final Season Premiere

February 24

  • Bruiser (2023)
  • 211 (2018)
  • A Million Little Pieces (2018)
  • Prisoners of the Sun (2013)
  • The Reef: Stalked (2022)
  • Spin Me Round (2022)

February 26

  • Iron Mask (2019)

February 28

  • The Book Thief (2013)

