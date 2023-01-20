WORCESTER, Mass.- The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team lost 69-50 to the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday. The Bison fell to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in Patriot League play as the Crusaders improved to 16-3 overall and remained perfect in Patriot League competition at 8-0. Tai Johnson led the Bison with 14 points, and Isabella King added 12, but the Bison were stymied in the second half as they were held to 19 points after scoring 31 in the first half.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO