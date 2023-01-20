Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenWilliamsport, PA
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
bucknellbison.com
Wrestling Handed First EIWA Loss to Drexel, 23-13
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell wrestling team dropped its first EIWA match of the season to Drexel 23-13 Sunday at Davis Gym. Drexel's three nationally-ranked wrestlers combined for 10 team points, and the Dragons used a 17-0 run to erase an early 10-6 Bison lead. Bucknell (4-4, 3-1 EIWA)...
bucknellbison.com
Men's Basketball Falls to Holy Cross 80-73
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Will Batchelder scored a game-high 22 points and spearheaded a big 3-point shooting performance for Holy Cross in an 80-73 win over Bucknell on Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison received 17 points and nine rebounds from Alex Timmerman but couldn't get enough stops down the stretch in a tight game.
bucknellbison.com
Bison Fall to Holy Cross, 69-50
WORCESTER, Mass.- The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team lost 69-50 to the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday. The Bison fell to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in Patriot League play as the Crusaders improved to 16-3 overall and remained perfect in Patriot League competition at 8-0. Tai Johnson led the Bison with 14 points, and Isabella King added 12, but the Bison were stymied in the second half as they were held to 19 points after scoring 31 in the first half.
bucknellbison.com
Men's Swim & Dive Posts Commanding 194-73 Win Over Lehigh
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell men's swimming & diving team rounded out its dual meet schedule with a dominant 194-73 victory over rival Lehigh Saturday at Kinney Natatorium. The Bison took first place in 11 events and finished runners-up in 10 events. Bucknell also finished 1-2-3 in five different races.
bucknellbison.com
Women's Tennis Falls 7-0 to Rutgers in First Spring Match
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The Bucknell women's tennis team fell 7-0 to Rutgers at the East Brunswick Racquet Club in the first match of the spring schedule on Saturday. The Bison moved to 2-2 (0-0 PL) with the loss to the Big Ten foe and were swept for the first time after winning two of their three duals during the fall campaign.
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Tennis Drops 6-1 Verdict to Delaware
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Freshman Amar Tahirovic was a straight-sets winner at No. 2 singles, but Delaware won three three-setters on the way to a 6-1 victory over the Bison on Saturday afternoon at the Central PA Tennis Center. Harrison Gold and Brendan McDonald posted a 6-3 win at...
Worcester boxer Irvin Gonzalez Jr. stopped in return by Dannis Aguero Arias
Irvin Gonzalez Jr. was stunned by Dannis Aguero Arias on Saturday's main event of CES Boxing's Winter Brawl at the Mohegan Sun Arena, as Arias (20-2) dropped the Worcester fighter with a fourth-round knockout to claim the vacant WBC Silver Featherweight Title. Arias, who notched his 17th knockout of his...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Chris Sale details what happened with his bike accident
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale re-appeared for the first time since suffering a season-ending bike accident, revealing to reporters at Winter Weekend exactly what happened.
NECN
Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester
One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston
BOSTON — The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night. Riley Dowell is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage...
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash that shut down Route 128 in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — At least five vehicles, including a box truck that rolled over, were involved in a crash that shut down Route 128 in Wakefield late Sunday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway at Exit 59 around 11:15 p.m. found multiple cars and a truck that had crashed, according to Massachusetts State Police.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
newsnationnow.com
Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report
(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
spectrumnews1.com
Search resumes for Brittany Tee, state police dive team brought in
BROOKFIELD, Mass. - On Saturday, the search for 35-year-old Brittany Tee resumed with an expanded range and additional resources. Tee has been missing since Jan. 10, when she was spotted near Lewis Field. What You Need To Know. The search for 35 year-old Brittany Tee continued Saturday in Brookfield. Police...
One hospitalized in stabbing near Boston deli
BOSTON — One person was hospitalized Saturday night after they were stabbed near Archie’s New York Deli in Boston Saturday night. Police responded to the area of 101 Arch Street at 6:39 p.m., according to Boston Police. The stabbing victim was rushed to a local hospital to be...
Florida Man Stole Over 4,800 Credit Cards At Gas Stations Throughout New England
A Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Wednesday to his role in a scheme to steal thousands of customers’ debit and credit card account numbers, and other personally identifying information, via a network of electronic skimming equipment at gas stations across
Driver in wrong-way crash dies on I-290 in Worcester
A Marlborough man driving the wrong way on I-290 in Worcester has died after striking an oncoming vehicle.
