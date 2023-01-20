ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

2 arrested in connection with home invasion in downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GGBJ_0kLdhifs00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened earlier this month on the 28th floor of an apartment in downtown Orlando, police said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Nevaeh U. Mosher, 21, is facing home invasion robbery charges and Justin Alexander Hodges, 20, is facing home invasion robbery with a firearm and mask charges, police said.

Police responded to 55 W. Church Street on Jan 9 for an armed home invasion robbery. The victim said several unknown men with masks and firearms barged into the apartment, battered him and threatened him with their guns in an extremely violent manner, then stole his phone and recording equipment before leaving.

Through the police investigation, detectives found out that the victim and Mosher, his ex-girlfriend, had a disagreement regarding her “new male friend,” later identified as Hodges, after she returned to the apartment the previous night wearing his clothes, police said.

The victim discarded of Hodges’ clothes, and Mosher told him.

Mosher gave Hodges instructions on how to enter the secured apartment building. Hodges and two additional male suspects met Mosher before forcing their way into the victim’s apartment. It was later revealed that Mosher knocked on the door to get the victim to open it. She was arrested on Tuesday.

A warrant was issued for Hodges, and he was subsequently arrested on Thursday.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Police: Man hurt, gunman sought after shooting at Orlando motel

Police are looking for the person who shot a man late Monday near downtown Orlando. Shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to the area of West Colonial Drive and Edgewater Drive. At that location, police said they determined that a man had been shot at the Howard Vernon Motel. Police...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Temperatures warm up Sunday, as a front arrives tomorrow

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday is going to be another beautiful day for Central Florida. Conditions will be partly cloudy and warm with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s. Orlando will reach a high of 78 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cool tonight with lows...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

After a cold start, Saturday will be sunny and mild

ORLANDO, Fla. — It is going to be a beautiful Saturday. After starting in the 40s, we’ll see ample sunshine with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Orlando should reach a high of 72 degrees. Clear skies will continue Saturday night. Temperatures will be a bit milder,...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

SpaceX pushes OneWeb Launch 16 mission to Monday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Update:. SpaceX announced Sunday that the OneWeb launch is pushed to Monday, Jan. 9 at 11:50 p.m. SpaceX is scheduled to launch the OneWeb Launch 16 mission at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station this weekend. The launch window is at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday. The...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WDBO

Foggy and wet start to the New Year

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a foggy and mild start to the day and to the new year, with temperatures in the 60s. Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Isolated showers and sprinkles will be possible throughout the day. Sunday night will be partly cloudy...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
27K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy