BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (9-10, 3-3 MAC) lost to the Toledo Rockets (13-6, 4-2 MAC) on Friday evening, 86-77. In the loss, LaQuill Hardnett recorded his fourth double-double on the year finishing with 18 points and 12 boards. Isaiah Adams (15), Curtis Jones (15), and Zid Powell (12) also finished in double figures. Armoni Foster had a great game distributing the ball as he had seven assists. Buffalo is now 8-2 at home on the season.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO