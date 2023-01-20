ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bulls Defeat Toledo, Fall to Ohio in Tri-Meet

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University at Buffalo women's swimming and diving team (1-3, 1-2 MAC) defeated the Toledo Rockets (3-4, 1-3 MAC) by a score of 187-88 and fell to the Ohio Bobcats (6-2, 4-0 MAC) by a score of 150-111 on Friday night. The team of Mia Naccarella,...
Bulls Stay Perfect in the MAC with 22-13 Win over Kent State

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo wrestling team improved to 3-0 in Mid-American Conference action with a 22-13 win over Kent State on Sunday afternoon at Alumni Arena. It was a close dual early before the Bulls won five of the last six matches of the day to secure the victory.
Bulls Fall to Toledo in Back-and-Forth Affair

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (9-10, 3-3 MAC) lost to the Toledo Rockets (13-6, 4-2 MAC) on Friday evening, 86-77. In the loss, LaQuill Hardnett recorded his fourth double-double on the year finishing with 18 points and 12 boards. Isaiah Adams (15), Curtis Jones (15), and Zid Powell (12) also finished in double figures. Armoni Foster had a great game distributing the ball as he had seven assists. Buffalo is now 8-2 at home on the season.
