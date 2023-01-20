ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Jaycees State President Kate Spaeth Passes Away Unexpectedly

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes community, along with JCI Minnesota, is mourning the loss of one of the beacons of volunteerism in the community, Kate Spaeth. Spaeth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while attending the JCI Minnesota Annual Convention Celebration, where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the organization’s 91st state president.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

New St. Cloud River Crossing Study Highlighted at Open Houses

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and Stantec Consultants are ready to unveil the results of their Mississippi River Bridge Planning Study. There will be two open house meetings in the next week to choose from. The first open house will be Wednesday at the Crestview Shoppes at 3031 Roosevelt Road from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. The second open house will be Monday, January 30th in the Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Avenue Southeast from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota

A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust

One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

Nine Minnesota destinations for winter hiking

With a good pair of snowshoes and lots of willpower, one can hike most trails in Minnesota year-round. Luckily for the rest of us, there are also options either paved or packed down enough to not require fancy footwear or an emergency beacon. Here’s a list of nine trails to...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Meat Raffle? The Minnesota Map You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Now!

Have you ever really lived until you've taken part in your first meat raffle? While that isn't a real philosophical question, it does call attention to our midwestern quirkiness. I've had friends from outside the midwest come to Minnesota and ask quietly what a meat raffle was when they would see a sign. "Magical" was generally my reply to those who've asked. But sometimes you might just want to switch up where you participate. Finally, there is a map just for you, the meat raffle connoisseur, and it reveals the locations of 300+ meat raffles across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
WIFR

6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Risk Factors For Heart Disease for Central Minnesotans

Heart Disease continues to be the number one killer in the United States. There are many risk factors that make people more likely to have heart disease. I was joined on WJON by CentraCare Cardiologist Dr. Jacob Dutcher. He highlighted many risk factors which include, diabetes, smoking, being overweight, a lack of exercise, high amount of salt and fat in your diet, age and family history.
MINNESOTA STATE
