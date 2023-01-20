Read full article on original website
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Brooks & Dunn Announce The Reboot 2023 Tour And Are Coming To Minnesota This Summer!
Amazing news this morning! Brooks & Dunn are taking to the road this summer and they plan on stopping here in Minnesota! The Reboot 2023 Tour was just announced Monday morning and the Country duo will be stopping at the Xcel Energy Center Saturday, June 3rd!. On top of Brooks...
Celebrate Winter With the 10-Day Great Northern Festival
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can get out at embrace winter with the Great Northern Festival in the Twin Cities. It is an event that was started in 2017 by Eric Dayton along with three already well-established festivals the St. Paul Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, and the City of Lakes Loppet.
Popular One Day Festival in Minnesota Comes Back After 3 Year Break
During the pandemic, we all know, and feel the pain of everything being called off, cancelled, postponed and closed. Most every festival and large get together was cancelled for the last 3 years. Some things have trickled back in slowly, but surely. Some things will never come back after not being able to recover after the last 3 years.
Cool Date Idea! Business Hour From St. Cloud Helps with Fury!
What is your go to when you have pent up frustration? Maybe you work out or taking a kick boxing class. Perhaps you look for something a little more relaxing, like a yoga class. Others might just try meditation. Have you ever been frustrated enough though that you just wanted to smash something? Take a hammer to it and just demolish something?
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
lakesarearadio.net
Jaycees State President Kate Spaeth Passes Away Unexpectedly
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes community, along with JCI Minnesota, is mourning the loss of one of the beacons of volunteerism in the community, Kate Spaeth. Spaeth passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while attending the JCI Minnesota Annual Convention Celebration, where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the organization’s 91st state president.
New St. Cloud River Crossing Study Highlighted at Open Houses
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and Stantec Consultants are ready to unveil the results of their Mississippi River Bridge Planning Study. There will be two open house meetings in the next week to choose from. The first open house will be Wednesday at the Crestview Shoppes at 3031 Roosevelt Road from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. The second open house will be Monday, January 30th in the Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Avenue Southeast from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66
Jake Mauer died Jan. 17 at the age of 66.
See the One Funny Meme That Pretty Much Sums Up Minnesota Winters!
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota
A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Popular Minnesota Fast Food Restaurant Looks To Switch From Pepsi To Coke
Sometimes I think people are losing their minds. Especially over something as simple as this. Maybe I am a simpleton, but if I'm going to choose fast food as a meal option, I don't let the brand of pop they serve, determine what restaurant I'm going to choose. I think...
Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust
One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
mprnews.org
Nine Minnesota destinations for winter hiking
With a good pair of snowshoes and lots of willpower, one can hike most trails in Minnesota year-round. Luckily for the rest of us, there are also options either paved or packed down enough to not require fancy footwear or an emergency beacon. Here’s a list of nine trails to...
SCSU Men’s Hockey Team Ranked No. 1 In the Nation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After sweeping Denver over the weekend, the St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team is now ranked number 1 in the Nation. The Huskies ascended to No. 1 in both the DCU / USCHO and USA Today / USA Hockey Division-I Men's Hockey Polls. The Huskies...
Meat Raffle? The Minnesota Map You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Now!
Have you ever really lived until you've taken part in your first meat raffle? While that isn't a real philosophical question, it does call attention to our midwestern quirkiness. I've had friends from outside the midwest come to Minnesota and ask quietly what a meat raffle was when they would see a sign. "Magical" was generally my reply to those who've asked. But sometimes you might just want to switch up where you participate. Finally, there is a map just for you, the meat raffle connoisseur, and it reveals the locations of 300+ meat raffles across the state.
WIFR
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
boreal.org
Winter rain in Minnesota: These aren't your grandma's Januarys
Is it normal to have rain in January in Minnesota? It is now, yes. It has rained in January in the Twin Cities and Minnesota before, but not at the frequency we now see. To read the full story, visit the Bring Me The News site here.
CentraCare, U of M Planning Medical School for Central MN
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare and the University of Minnesota are working on creating a new medical school based here in central Minnesota. CentraCare would provide the clinical rotations for the medical students while the University would provide the academic component. The U of M already has medical school...
Risk Factors For Heart Disease for Central Minnesotans
Heart Disease continues to be the number one killer in the United States. There are many risk factors that make people more likely to have heart disease. I was joined on WJON by CentraCare Cardiologist Dr. Jacob Dutcher. He highlighted many risk factors which include, diabetes, smoking, being overweight, a lack of exercise, high amount of salt and fat in your diet, age and family history.
Fruit and Vegetable Growers Meet in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers from around the state are in St. Cloud this week for the 2023 Minnesota Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association annual meeting. The two-day meeting at the River’s Edge Convention Center features speakers, breakout sessions, and a trade show dedicated to specialty growers.
