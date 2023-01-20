ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF football player dismissed after Orlando home invasion arrest, officials say

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida football player Justin Hodges has been dismissed from the football program, UCF Athletics said Friday.

In a statement to Channel 9, the athletics department said “per university policy, the UCF student conduct process will be initiated.”

Hodges, 20, and Nevaeh U. Mosher, 21, have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in downtown Orlando, police said.

Police responded to the apartment on West Church Street on Jan. 9 for a home invasion robbery.

The victim said several unknown men with masks and firearms barged into the apartment, battered him and threatened him with their guns in an extremely violent manner, then stole his phone and recording equipment before leaving.

The victim’s ex-girlfriend, Mosher, had gotten into a disagreement with him because she had worn her new male friend’s clothing, which was identified as belonging to Hodges.

Orlando police said their detectives found discarded clothing on a lower floor of the apartment and it was an item issued to Hodges from “a local university athletic team.”

Mosher was arrested on Tuesday and Hodges was arrested on Thursday.

Police are still searching for the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

