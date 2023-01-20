ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA sets date for SpaceX Crew-6 launch to International Space Station

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA has set a date for its next crewed launch to the International Space Station.

Four astronauts are set to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 26.

This mission will be the first time SpaceX will send a United Arab Emirates astronaut to space.

UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi will serve as a mission specialist for Crew-6.

Alneyadi will be joined by NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg.

Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will serve as the fourth member of Crew-6.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavor spacecraft will send the crew to the ISS for a science expedition.

NASA plans to provide more details at a news conference on Wednesday.

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage on of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission on Eyewitness News.

