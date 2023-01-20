NASA sets date for SpaceX Crew-6 launch to International Space Station
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA has set a date for its next crewed launch to the International Space Station.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Four astronauts are set to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 26.
This mission will be the first time SpaceX will send a United Arab Emirates astronaut to space.
UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi will serve as a mission specialist for Crew-6.
Alneyadi will be joined by NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg.
Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will serve as the fourth member of Crew-6.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavor spacecraft will send the crew to the ISS for a science expedition.
NASA plans to provide more details at a news conference on Wednesday.
Channel 9 will have continuing coverage on of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission on Eyewitness News.
©2023 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0