Miami, FL

Evan Crosby

9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

The Lion King: Can Robert Rivani conquer Miami’s restaurant jungle?

After dropping $19 million on the ground-floor retail space at the Miami Beach boutique condominium Marea at the end of 2021, Robert Rivani wasn’t finished. The Black Lion Investment Group founder immediately began eyeing another prime retail space down the street owned by the same sellers, A&D Group Realty’s Domenico Albano and Americo D’Agostini.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami restaurants we can’t wait to try in 2023

These are most awaited Miami restaurants opening in 2023. South Florida's long-overlooked culinary sector has seen explosive growth over the past year, with scores of new establishments opening throughout the tri-county area. These include eateries with innovative cuisines by genius chefs bringing their unique recipes and cultures to Miami. 2023 will see Miami restaurants featuring everything from authentic Japanese cuisine to creative cocktails and tantalizing tapas.
MIAMI, FL
Best of South Florida

Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84

Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
insideradio.com

Jade Alexander Joins WFLC Miami As Morning Host.

Miami market veteran Jade Alexander joins Cox Media Group rhythmic CHR “Hits 97.3” WFLC as morning host. “Jade Alexander is a Miami media icon,” Director of Branding and Programming Ian Richards said in a release. “I’m so excited to welcome her back to the airwaves to entertain the community she loves.”
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed

Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
MIAMI, FL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Pompano Beach – Lucky Fish and Pelicans

After spending a few days with my son, I travelled further south in Florida down to Pompano Beach to visit my aunt. As soon as I got down there, she wanted to go to her favorite restaurant – Lucky Fish – which is right on the beach, and I had an amazing Poke bowl. Afterwards we walked down the Pompano Beach Fisher Family Pier and took some pictures with the pelicans without getting attacked.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This Colorful $6 Million Manse in Florida Has 130 Feet of Private Waterfront

One mega-manse in Fort Lauderdale begs a fundamental question: Why blend in when you can stand out?   Located in the prestigious Wilton Manors neighborhood, you certainly don’t see homes like this boxy, orange-hued beauty every day. Now, the palatial pad can be yours for $5.9 million. That is, if your style is minimalist, sleek and super colorful. The swanky abode sits on an impressive 8,279-square-foot lot and features two docks, a boat lift and 130 feet of sparkling waterfront. Plus, it has picturesque views and is only two and a half miles from the beach.  Measuring 2,650 square feet, the residence was built...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

It's hot! Miami breaks high temperature record Monday

MIAMI - The high temperature on Monday reached at least 87 degrees, breaking a high temperature record that had stood for 16 years.According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature at Miami International Airport reached 87 degrees as of 1 p.m., that's 2 degrees higher than the record of 85 degrees, which had been set in 2007.But cooler air is in the forecast as a weak cold front moves into South Florida later this week.Storms associated with a cold front have been marching south through the Florida peninsula on Monday but are forecast to weaken as they move into...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Hey, Miami: We should observe Jan. 23 as one of our 'scheme day' anniversaries

COMMENTARY Miami — and its exile leaders — too often rely on dubiously fast-track solutions to genuinely long-haul problems. Like the failed Venezuelan Guaidó gambit. There’s our founding in 1896, when we remember folks who were nuts enough to live here in wool Victorian underwear without air conditioning. Myself, I’m partial to Feb. 11, a visionary day two years ago when the Magic City declared itself the Bitcoin capital of America and… oh, wait, maybe we’re not observing that one anymore.
MIAMI, FL

