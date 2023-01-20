Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Josh Allen Announcement
Buffalo Bills fans have to be tired of hearing, "maybe next season." Following yesterday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the divisional round, it seemed as if that quote was going to be the only reprieve for Bills Nation after what was another crushing postseason defeat. Less than 24 ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Air Force football player Hunter Brown suffered a medical emergency and died on his way to class
Hunter Brown had a bright future, the US Air Force football player died after suffering a medical emergency on his way to class according to multiple reports. Brown was a 21-year-old football player from Lake Charles, Louisiana. The standout offensive lineman on Air Force, and was well-respected by his squadron.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Could Sean Payton pass on all head coaching jobs and return to television?
Right now Sean Payton has several teams showing interest in him to be their head coach. Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers along with the Broncos and Cardinals, but will Sean Payton return to coaching this year?. Albert Breer joined the Dan Patrick Show and he said he doesn’t think Payton...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Michael Marchese, TE, University of Illinois
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Grew up in a football family. Been playing my whole life. Has always been a passion of mine. What are you looking to achieve as a football player going forward?. Give my best effort to try to make it...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for January 21st, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Game
Cardinals interviewed Dan Quinn for the head coaching vacancy. Ravens requested an interview with Browns WR Coach Chad O’Shea for their OC position. Ravens requested an interview with Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales for theri OC position. Buffalo Bills. Bills elevated DT Eli Ankou and DE Kingsley Jonathan. Cincinnati...
Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead leaves ACC game at Virginia Tech with injury
The Blue Devils’ highly touted first-year player left the court, and then was helped to the locker room, while putting little or no weight on his left leg.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring died after colliding with an 18-wheeler in Texas
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring died from injuries sustained in a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler. Graylan’s high school football team Vandegrift High School posted this on their Twitter page. According to police reports, Spring was a passenger in a Nissan Versa driven by Micah McAfoose a...
Stefon Diggs addresses sideline drama, early exit after Bills loss to Bengals: 'Easy to criticize'
Stefon Diggs wasn't there to answer answer questions on Sunday. So he spoke for himself on Monday. The Bills receiver was visibly displeased during a sideline interaction with quarterback Josh Allen late in Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Diggs reportedly made a quick exit from the Bills locker room and didn't address media.
