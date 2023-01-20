ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, University of Alabama

Will Anderson Jr. is one of the most hyped players in the 2023 NFL draft class. We break down the skillset he brings to the table here. Will Anderson Jr. was one of the best defensive players in college football over the last decade. The Crimson Tide superstar won the Nagurski Award given to the best defensive player in college football in back-to-back seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sam Viera Jr, LB, Albright College

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I wanted to be a football player early on in my life. I was always drawn to footballs either if that was playing in recess, on the school team, or even at home constantly talking about the game and trying to learn more about its history and where the game was going. Looking back throughout my life football was there and something I could count on always being there for me as long as I put the work in and respected the game. I knew it was for me the first time I put on pads. Football was something I fell in love with as a kid and haven’t lost that feeling and love I have for the game since.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Have the 49ers already tabbed Brock Purdy as the starter moving forward? Could Trey Lance be traded?

The San Francisco 49ers are riding the hot hand right now of Brock Purdy aka Mr. Irrelevant, and according to reports, the Niners brass trust the rookie quarterback. According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, Kyle Shanahan trusts Brock Purdy and the team has already privately decided that Purdy will be the starter in 2023 ahead of Trey Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stefon Diggs addresses sideline drama, early exit after Bills loss to Bengals: 'Easy to criticize'

Stefon Diggs wasn't there to answer answer questions on Sunday. So he spoke for himself on Monday. The Bills receiver was visibly displeased during a sideline interaction with quarterback Josh Allen late in Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Diggs reportedly made a quick exit from the Bills locker room and didn't address media.
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Video shows first responders saving former Browns running back Peyton Hillis’ LIFE

TMZ Sports obtained video of first responders rushing to save former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hiis after he nearly drowned trying to save his children. The police bodycam shows how bad Hills truly was. The Escambia County Sherrif shows Hills on the sand after he was pulled from the water on January 4th.

