Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, University of Alabama
Will Anderson Jr. is one of the most hyped players in the 2023 NFL draft class. We break down the skillset he brings to the table here. Will Anderson Jr. was one of the best defensive players in college football over the last decade. The Crimson Tide superstar won the Nagurski Award given to the best defensive player in college football in back-to-back seasons.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ronald Kent Jr, DB, Central Michigan University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me start playing football was my two older brothers. When I was around 3-5 yrs old I use to go to their practices and I just loved it so much and stuck around it. What are you...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Santrell Latham, LB, University of Southern Mississippi
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Watching my big cousin play with the big boys and playing and watching football around the house that made me grow a passion for it. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. It’s the grind, I like...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sam Viera Jr, LB, Albright College
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I wanted to be a football player early on in my life. I was always drawn to footballs either if that was playing in recess, on the school team, or even at home constantly talking about the game and trying to learn more about its history and where the game was going. Looking back throughout my life football was there and something I could count on always being there for me as long as I put the work in and respected the game. I knew it was for me the first time I put on pads. Football was something I fell in love with as a kid and haven’t lost that feeling and love I have for the game since.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Have the 49ers already tabbed Brock Purdy as the starter moving forward? Could Trey Lance be traded?
The San Francisco 49ers are riding the hot hand right now of Brock Purdy aka Mr. Irrelevant, and according to reports, the Niners brass trust the rookie quarterback. According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, Kyle Shanahan trusts Brock Purdy and the team has already privately decided that Purdy will be the starter in 2023 ahead of Trey Lance.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Interview: Ami Finau, DT, University of Maryland
What did you hope to show scouts at the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl?. I’m a stout player. First, I play to stop the run which will eventually earn me the opportunity to rush the pass. If you could donate to one cause in the world, what would...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ed Reed will NOT become the next head coach of Bethune-Cookman University | A Huge turn of events
Do you remember that video of Ed Reed going nuts after accepting the head coaching job at Bethune-Cookman University? He showed up trying to help the school, by cleaning the facility, and now Ed Reed is not taking the job. Ed Reed released this statement:. “Bethune Cookman University has been...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Michael Marchese, TE, University of Illinois
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Grew up in a football family. Been playing my whole life. Has always been a passion of mine. What are you looking to achieve as a football player going forward?. Give my best effort to try to make it...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Could Sean Payton pass on all head coaching jobs and return to television?
Right now Sean Payton has several teams showing interest in him to be their head coach. Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers along with the Broncos and Cardinals, but will Sean Payton return to coaching this year?. Albert Breer joined the Dan Patrick Show and he said he doesn’t think Payton...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for January 21st, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Game
Cardinals interviewed Dan Quinn for the head coaching vacancy. Ravens requested an interview with Browns WR Coach Chad O’Shea for their OC position. Ravens requested an interview with Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales for theri OC position. Buffalo Bills. Bills elevated DT Eli Ankou and DE Kingsley Jonathan. Cincinnati...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Scouting Report: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State University
CJ Stroud holds many Ohio State records, including the most passing yards in a single game with 573, as well as being the first player in program history to throw for six touchdowns three times. CJ Stroud was a two year starter at Ohio State and lead their offenses at...
Stefon Diggs addresses sideline drama, early exit after Bills loss to Bengals: 'Easy to criticize'
Stefon Diggs wasn't there to answer answer questions on Sunday. So he spoke for himself on Monday. The Bills receiver was visibly displeased during a sideline interaction with quarterback Josh Allen late in Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Diggs reportedly made a quick exit from the Bills locker room and didn't address media.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring died after colliding with an 18-wheeler in Texas
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring died from injuries sustained in a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler. Graylan’s high school football team Vandegrift High School posted this on their Twitter page. According to police reports, Spring was a passenger in a Nissan Versa driven by Micah McAfoose a...
Notre Dame's Dara Mabrey out for season with ACL injury
Dara Mabrey, a starting guard for No. 7 Notre Dame, suffered an ACL injury on Sunday that also means the end of her college career.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Video shows first responders saving former Browns running back Peyton Hillis’ LIFE
TMZ Sports obtained video of first responders rushing to save former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hiis after he nearly drowned trying to save his children. The police bodycam shows how bad Hills truly was. The Escambia County Sherrif shows Hills on the sand after he was pulled from the water on January 4th.
