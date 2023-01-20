ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Snoop Dogg’s vintage car given hot new look by Alabama shops

All DMs are not created equal. Getting a direct message from Snoop Dogg about a vintage car? Cooler than most. And that’s how it began. With Snoop, the all-time rapper/pop-culture icon, DMing Huntsville car-customizer Spokes-N-Vogues’ Instagram account about a 1970 Buick Skylark they’d posted a pic of. The Skylark was candy-greenish at the time.
