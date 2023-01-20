Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed won’t be the next coach at Bethune Cookman after he said the school wouldn’t ratify the contract he’d agreed to in late December. Reed announced through his foundation Saturday that Bethune Cookman — an Historically Black university in Daytona Beach, Fla. — “won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.” Reed later informed the team’s players in person of the decision, a tear-filled, 15-minute goodbye in which he said the decision was not his.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO