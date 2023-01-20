ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings QB Reignites Beef with Kirk Cousins

One quarterback in the NFL earns exactly $35 million per season, and that is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Other quarterbacks, of course, earn more and less, but Cousins is the one NFLer to make an average of $35 million annually. So, when former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels tweeted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AL.com

Damar Hamlin attends Bills-Bengals game, waves to fans

Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game. The crowd at Highmark Stadium reacted...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Several ex-Broncos are involved in Sunday's NFL playoff games

Several former Denver Broncos will be involved in the NFL’s divisional-round playoff games on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals games will feature five former Broncos. Buffalo will play wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and quarterback Case Keenum will serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula served as Denver’s QBs coach from 2020-21.
DENVER, CO
AL.com

Ed Reed won’t coach Bethune Cookman as deal falls through

Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed won’t be the next coach at Bethune Cookman after he said the school wouldn’t ratify the contract he’d agreed to in late December. Reed announced through his foundation Saturday that Bethune Cookman — an Historically Black university in Daytona Beach, Fla. — “won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.” Reed later informed the team’s players in person of the decision, a tear-filled, 15-minute goodbye in which he said the decision was not his.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
nfltraderumors.co

Jets Interviewing Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets are interviewing Broncos QB coach Klint Kubiak for their vacancy at offensive coordinator today. Kubiak called plays for the Vikings in 2021 and for the Broncos for part of this past season, so he has some experience in the role. Kubiak, 35, played four...
KANSAS STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator

The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022. After spending...
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy