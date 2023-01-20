Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Joe Namath Sends Strong Message to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Joe Namath really, really wants to see the New York Jets make a change at quarterback ahead of the 2023 season. He’s got one particular name in mind: Aaron Rodgers (perhaps you’ve heard of him). And “Broadway Joe” is willing to make a deal with the four-time league MVP.
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Patriots Offensive Coordinator Search: Bill O'Brien, Shawn Jefferson Latest
The Patriots have interviewed five candidates for their offensive coordinator coaching vacancy, with more expected in the coming days.
Former Vikings QB Reignites Beef with Kirk Cousins
One quarterback in the NFL earns exactly $35 million per season, and that is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Other quarterbacks, of course, earn more and less, but Cousins is the one NFLer to make an average of $35 million annually. So, when former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels tweeted...
How long will Kirk Cousins remain the Vikings QB...and when will the Vikings draft one?
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said he expects Cousins to return in 2023, but at age 34, how long before the Vikings implement a succession plan?
Who can claim Jalen Hurts? Alabama or Oklahoma? Eagles win sets fans ablaze
Never mind that Jalen Hurts has led the Philadelphia Eagles to the NFC Championship Game. There are more pressing issues: Is he former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts? Or is it former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts?. He can’t be both, apparently. Not when it comes to the latest college football frenzy...
Bowen Yang’s George Santos on SNL: ‘I’m sort of the real Bo Jackson’
George knows Bo, at least that’s the way “Saturday Night Live” framed an appearance by “George Santos” during the show’s cold open this past weekend wherein they referenced former Auburn superstar Bo Jackson. The real Santos has admitted to lying about his heritage, education...
How the Las Vegas Raiders should prioritize their offseason needs
The conversation that continues to dominant the Las Vegas Raiders offseason is who will be Derek Carr’s successor after nine
Damar Hamlin attends Bills-Bengals game, waves to fans
Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game. The crowd at Highmark Stadium reacted...
Several ex-Broncos are involved in Sunday's NFL playoff games
Several former Denver Broncos will be involved in the NFL’s divisional-round playoff games on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals games will feature five former Broncos. Buffalo will play wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and quarterback Case Keenum will serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula served as Denver’s QBs coach from 2020-21.
Ed Reed won’t coach Bethune Cookman as deal falls through
Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed won’t be the next coach at Bethune Cookman after he said the school wouldn’t ratify the contract he’d agreed to in late December. Reed announced through his foundation Saturday that Bethune Cookman — an Historically Black university in Daytona Beach, Fla. — “won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.” Reed later informed the team’s players in person of the decision, a tear-filled, 15-minute goodbye in which he said the decision was not his.
nfltraderumors.co
Jets Interviewing Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak
According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets are interviewing Broncos QB coach Klint Kubiak for their vacancy at offensive coordinator today. Kubiak called plays for the Vikings in 2021 and for the Broncos for part of this past season, so he has some experience in the role. Kubiak, 35, played four...
NBC Sports
Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator
The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022. After spending...
Shannon Sharpe apologizes for altercation at Grizzlies-Lakers game: ‘I was wrong’
Shannon Sharpe apologized Monday for his actions Friday night at the Grizzlies-Lakers game. The “Undisputed” host opened his show talking about his role in a sideline altercation with multiple Grizzlies players and the father of Memphis star Ja Morant on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Watch Deion Sanders’ message during Ed Reed’s explosive final team meeting
Ed Reed was visibly frustrated Saturday during his final team meeting at Bethune-Cookman after the school declined to ratify Reed’s contract. Halfway through his meeting, it was the voice of Deion Sanders that reached out to the Pro Football Hall of Famer. “We talked about this,” Sanders said. “We...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0