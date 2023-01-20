Veterans are being informed by the Geary County Register of Deeds Office about a scam originating in the Phoenix, AZ area that involves paying for copies of their discharge papers, commonly referred to as aDD214. The Register of Deeds Office said the scam is by a company called "DD214" Direct" who said that they will attempt to file the documents and charge money to do so.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO