Related
Murder arrest after two girls, woman die in Kansas house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Kansas house fire that killed two girls and a woman have made an arrest. Just 5:00 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the report of house fire at 916 SW Warren Avenue in Topeka, according to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responding...
Suspect in KC Amber Alert charged with domestic violence
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man faces six felony charges related to a domestic violence incident that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City on Friday.. Markelv A. Avery, 21, faces Domestic Assault 3rd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Any charges related to the child abduction remain under investigation.
Video surveillance helps police catch Kansas purse thief
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and have made an arrest. On January 3, police were dispatched to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka, in reference to a theft, according to a media release. A woman reportedly had her purse stolen at the business.
Police: 4 injured in shooting after funeral in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting Friday near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically. Just after 11:30a.m., police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a Elite Funeral Chapel, 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman.
Kan. traffic stop: Front seat passenger caught with meth
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just before 2a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Road west of U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the...
Kan. woman dies in crash after officers end high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
Woman arrested for setting a fire at a Manhattan home
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a house fire in Manhattan have made an arrest. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside the victim's home.
Kansas man allegedly assaulted officer during arrest
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating. Just after 11:30p.m. January, 18, aSheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated, ending at a residence in Pomona,...
Suspect wanted for KC-area Amber Alert turns himself in
KANSAS CITY —The suspect wanted in connection with an Amber Alert on Wednesday in Kansas City is now in custody, according to KCPD. Markelv Avery, 23, was allegedly armed with a handgun when he abducted Malani Avery by force from her mother's house in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an amber alert and police found the child a short time later.
Police ID suspect in burglary at Kansas high school
OSAGE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12 have identified a person of interest, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. The sheriff asked for the public’s assistance...
Man admits to 2019 murder of Kansas City-area woman
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in connection with the June 2019 fatal shooting of 54-year-old Kimberly Renee Alcorn, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Dana C. Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree and two counts...
RCPD: Man fired handgun during alleged home-invasion
MANHATTAN - According to the Riley County Police Department, a Manhattan man has been arrested in connection with shots fired overnight in Manhattan. RCPD officers responded to the 2500 block of Brook Lane in Manhattan around 3:15 am on Friday, January 20th. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 26-year-old woman...
Existing Mockingbird Road to close in Geary County
As realignment nears completion, Ebert Construction will be closing the existing Mockingbird Road which leads into Country Meadows on Monday, Jan. 23. Geary County Public Works has announced that residents may use Goldfinch Drive on the west end of Mockingbird Road to access K-57 and U.S. 77. All project work...
Geary County Booking Report Jan. 19-20
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds were posted. Photos were unavailable. Dominique Patrick, Domestic battery, Arrested 1/18. Alexandria Eisenhauer, DUI-liquor / drugs, Possession of...
Armed robbery: Suspect took $570 from restaurant cash register
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Manhattan. Just after 10p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at a restaurant in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. An individual armed with a...
RCPD: Inmate spit on Riley County corrections officer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Riley County Correctional Facility. Just after 11a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for battery on LEO in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 19, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. A...
Geary County Register of Deeds issues a warning about a scam
Veterans are being informed by the Geary County Register of Deeds Office about a scam originating in the Phoenix, AZ area that involves paying for copies of their discharge papers, commonly referred to as aDD214. The Register of Deeds Office said the scam is by a company called "DD214" Direct" who said that they will attempt to file the documents and charge money to do so.
Storm system could arrive at mid week
Geary County Emergency Management passed along information from the National Weather Service. Another storm system on the horizon will bring periods of rain and snow Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Latest indications are for a dusting up to 3 inches of snow are possible which may impact the Wednesday morning commute. High temperatures will remain on the colder side in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens to low 20s.
Geary County jobless rate remains steady
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December. This is an increase from 2.8% in November and an increase from 2.8% in December 2021. Geary County...
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
