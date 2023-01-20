Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
NASDAQ
Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe
Walgreens Boots’ WBA various strategic partnerships are expected to benefit the business over the long run. Yet, persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market offer tough challenges for the company. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2023, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The...
NASDAQ
MYGN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.55, changing hands as high as $20.99 per share. Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's Why Deckers (DECK) Stock Seems a Promising Bet Now
Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock has been doing well on bourses, thanks to its efforts related to product innovations, store expansion and enhancement of e-commerce capabilities. DECK’s focus on expanding its brand assortments, bringing a more innovative line of products and optimizing omnichannel distribution bode well. Buoyed by the...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Recovery: These 4 Stocks Have Been on the Rise in 2023
After economic headwinds triggered a stock market sell-off in 2022, countless companies started 2023 with their shares at lower-than-optimal valuations. Many of the biggest names in tech and entertainment have suffered double-digit percentage declines over the last 12 months. However, investors seem to be feeling optimistic as the new year...
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
NASDAQ
Power Corp of Canada Updates Holdings in Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU)
Fintel reports that Power Corp of Canada has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,937,730 shares of Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU). This represents 3.9% of the company. In the last filing dated January 31, 2020 they reported owning 8.90% of the company, indicating no...
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
NASDAQ
A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Is the stock market in store for another bull market? Absolutely, undoubtedly yes. Will it take place in 2023? That remains to be seen. But there's no question that sooner or later stocks will once again begin a sustained period of positive momentum. A new bull market is coming, though,...
NASDAQ
EcoR1 Capital, LLC Updates Holdings in Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Fintel reports that EcoR1 Capital, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,478,050 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD). This represents 5.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 27, 2022 they reported 4,278,069 shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
AXSM April 21st Options Begin Trading
Investors in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw new options begin trading today, for the April 21st expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 88 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AXSM options chain for the new April 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Gogo Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.13, changing hands as high as $16.18 per share. Gogo Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
MeridianLink (MLNK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of MeridianLink Inc (Symbol: MLNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.57, changing hands as high as $16.66 per share. MeridianLink Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
HOLX vs. EW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Medical - Instruments stocks are likely familiar with Hologic (HOLX) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for FCX - 1/23/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC (FCX). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, FCX rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
NASDAQ
SNEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Stonex Group Inc (Symbol: SNEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.22, changing hands as low as $82.88 per share. Stonex Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
PVH or COLM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Textile - Apparel sector have probably already heard of PVH (PVH) and Columbia Sportswear (COLM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
NASDAQ
3 Smart Stocks to Buy if a Recession Is on the Way
Will there be a recession in 2023? Quite a few experts think so. But that doesn't mean great investing opportunities can't be found. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify smart stocks to buy if a recession is indeed on the way. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
NASDAQ
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BFAM
In trading on Monday, shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (Symbol: BFAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.09, changing hands as high as $79.29 per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
