Seattle, WA

Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
This $4.998M Tuscan-Inspired Home is Meticulous to The Last Detail in Seattle, WA

The Home in Seattle sets the stage for your best life, grand in scale but warm in ambiance, now available for sale. This home located at 2530 42nd Avenue W, Seattle, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,190 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Doucet – COMPASS – (Phone: (425) 401-0927) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Seattle.
Woman with measles was recently in Sea-Tac airport, Seattle Swedish

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The health department of King County and Seattle is investigating a new case of measles. According to a county press release, a King County woman with a confirmed measles case was at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from 12:26-3 p.m. Wednesday and at Providence Swedish in First Hill from 2-4:55 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who was at the those locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles, the county said.
Slog PM: Homelessness Non-profit Took Too Long to Report Residents’ Deaths, Ron DeSantis Embarrasses Himself, and Kyrsten Sinema Better Watch Her Back

Nothing new: Weekend weather forecasts low-key all blend together at this point. You’ve lived through today, so imagine tonight’s weather will be kinda like it was during the day, but colder and darker. On Saturday, Seattle will probably see a quarter inch of rain, so don’t leave your house without an umbrella (or a water-proof hood if you’re a Real Seattleite™). It will get much dryer by Sunday. If you don’t believe me, click here. Instagram readers will just have to trust since they don’t give us page views ;)
Incredibly Waterfront Estate With Magnificent Rose Garden in Seattle, WA Lists for $29M

The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home with every upgrade and high-end finish, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,360 square feet of living spaces. Call Moira E Holley – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 538-0722) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
Coping With Inflation: Cost Of Living In Seattle Among The Highest In The Nation

Over the course of the pandemic, many families have experienced a significant rise in the costs of necessities that has made it hard for them to attain economic security. Individuals and families are finding themselves having to look for other options and opportunities to earn additional income to help compensate for the rise in inflation.
Amazon, Microsoft & Meta Closing Offices Will Make a Big Dent in the Puget Sound Office Market

The Patagonia vest recession, a current economic condition that New York University Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway aptly named because he’s predicting it will mostly affect employees of big technology companies, seems to be in full swing. Coupled with what may seem like a lasting transformation of how these companies work, the office space in cities where these companies have made big moves in the past will likely become abundant. In the latest iteration of this phenomenon, large technology employers across the Puget Sound region, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, to name a few, are jettisoning their office space by either not renewing leases or placing large swats of space on the sublease market, and the impact may take years to overcome.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington

Fluffy, warm biscuits can put a smile on any true Southerner. They're not the only ones who admire the almighty biscuit -- plenty of Americans enjoy taking a bite of these baked goods. Like many basic faves, you can do a lot to either elevate a biscuit or make it a delicious addition to your meal. Sometimes the biscuit is the meal itself (looking at you, biscuits and gravy)!
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

