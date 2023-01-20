Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar
SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
Here's The Oldest Bar In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
10 Western Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Are...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.998M Tuscan-Inspired Home is Meticulous to The Last Detail in Seattle, WA
The Home in Seattle sets the stage for your best life, grand in scale but warm in ambiance, now available for sale. This home located at 2530 42nd Avenue W, Seattle, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,190 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Doucet – COMPASS – (Phone: (425) 401-0927) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Seattle.
KOMO News
Woman with measles was recently in Sea-Tac airport, Seattle Swedish
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The health department of King County and Seattle is investigating a new case of measles. According to a county press release, a King County woman with a confirmed measles case was at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from 12:26-3 p.m. Wednesday and at Providence Swedish in First Hill from 2-4:55 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who was at the those locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles, the county said.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Homelessness Non-profit Took Too Long to Report Residents’ Deaths, Ron DeSantis Embarrasses Himself, and Kyrsten Sinema Better Watch Her Back
Nothing new: Weekend weather forecasts low-key all blend together at this point. You’ve lived through today, so imagine tonight’s weather will be kinda like it was during the day, but colder and darker. On Saturday, Seattle will probably see a quarter inch of rain, so don’t leave your house without an umbrella (or a water-proof hood if you’re a Real Seattleite™). It will get much dryer by Sunday. If you don’t believe me, click here. Instagram readers will just have to trust since they don’t give us page views ;)
q13fox.com
Unvaccinated woman with confirmed case of measles was at SEA Airport, local hospital
SEATAC, Wash. - Seattle and King County public health officials are warning about possible measles exposure after an unvaccinated woman was in two public places before she was diagnosed. Health officials say the woman was in the baggage claim area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 18 between 12:26...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
Lunar New Year festivities in Seattle continue after Monterey Park mass shooting
SEATTLE — Celebrations marking the Lunar New Year went on Sunday as planned in Seattle. However, the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, is being felt by those part of the Asian American community in Western Washington. “The reason why this is so devastating is because this is supposed...
Washington Examiner
Faulty Seattle dispatch system blamed in death of father who waited for 911 help
A former Seattle 911 dispatcher is blasting the city for causing the death of a resident who didn’t receive timely aid because paramedics sat outside his home waiting for a police escort. William Yurek, 45, died of a heart attack in 2021 after his young son called 911 for...
AG Ferguson’s office recovers another $9.3M in stolen unemployment money
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Monday that his office has recovered another $9.3 million stolen from the state’s Employment Security Department. Ferguson said thieves deposited the stolen money into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge ordered the bank...
luxury-houses.net
Incredibly Waterfront Estate With Magnificent Rose Garden in Seattle, WA Lists for $29M
The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home with every upgrade and high-end finish, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,360 square feet of living spaces. Call Moira E Holley – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 538-0722) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
seattlemedium.com
Coping With Inflation: Cost Of Living In Seattle Among The Highest In The Nation
Over the course of the pandemic, many families have experienced a significant rise in the costs of necessities that has made it hard for them to attain economic security. Individuals and families are finding themselves having to look for other options and opportunities to earn additional income to help compensate for the rise in inflation.
theregistryps.com
Amazon, Microsoft & Meta Closing Offices Will Make a Big Dent in the Puget Sound Office Market
The Patagonia vest recession, a current economic condition that New York University Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway aptly named because he’s predicting it will mostly affect employees of big technology companies, seems to be in full swing. Coupled with what may seem like a lasting transformation of how these companies work, the office space in cities where these companies have made big moves in the past will likely become abundant. In the latest iteration of this phenomenon, large technology employers across the Puget Sound region, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, to name a few, are jettisoning their office space by either not renewing leases or placing large swats of space on the sublease market, and the impact may take years to overcome.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Fluffy, warm biscuits can put a smile on any true Southerner. They're not the only ones who admire the almighty biscuit -- plenty of Americans enjoy taking a bite of these baked goods. Like many basic faves, you can do a lot to either elevate a biscuit or make it a delicious addition to your meal. Sometimes the biscuit is the meal itself (looking at you, biscuits and gravy)!
Public Health — Seattle & King County investigating confirmed case of measles
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult woman who was recently at Sea-Tac Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill hospital in Seattle, the agency announced Friday. PHSKC said the woman was at both sites while infectious and while she...
KING-5
Founder of Seattle West African immigrant nonprofit accused of embezzling millions
SEATTLE — A preeminent Seattle nonprofit dedicated to helping African immigrants, is embroiled in scandal, in-fighting and legal wrangling in what could be the largest alleged case of charity fraud in Washington state history. On Dec. 16, a King County Superior Court Commissioner issued an order agreeing there was...
KING-5
Seattle prepares for another king tide to impact vulnerable neighborhoods
SEATTLE — Another king tide is expected to hit Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Monday morning. However, the KING 5 weather team doesn’t expect it to be as severe as the one last month. About 90,000 sandbags have been placed in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood by the...
What to do about Seattle's 'toilet rats'
King County's health department has advice — and so do we.
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0