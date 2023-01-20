ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘Drinking out of a fire hose’: Bills OC Ken Dorsey’s debut effort draws measured praise from GM Brandon Beane

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ken Dorsey coordinated a Bills offense that ranked second in the NFL in scoring and total yards in his first season on the job. But after managing only 10 points in Sunday’s divisional playoff loss to the Bengals, Dorsey drew fire from dissatisfied Bills fans and analysts. General manager Brandon Beane […]
BUFFALO, NY
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Takes On Houston After Edwards’ 44-Point Game

Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-36, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Houston Rockets after Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in the Timberwolves' 113-104 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are 5-27 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks second...
HOUSTON, TX
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
