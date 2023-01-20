It was around 2 a.m. on Oct. 24 when a mom named Carmen realized her 12-year-old daughter was in danger and needed help. Haley wasn’t in her room — or anywhere in the house. Carmen used an app on her phone to locate Haley. She was moving along a main street in their central Massachusetts community. Carmen’s mind raced to scary possibilities.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO