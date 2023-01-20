ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands without power as wintry weather falls on western Mass.

(WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of customers are without power as a storm featuring snow and rain hits western Massachusetts. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, Eversource is reporting 2,612 outages across western Massachusetts. Some of the harder hit communities include Pittsfield (948), Ashfield (222), Hinsdale (199), Washington (180), Whately (136), Gill (125), Conway (115), Colrain (110), Buckland (107) and Northfield (100).
Lack of major snowfall having impact on plow contractors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite some snow around western Massachusetts on Monday, there hasn’t been much of it overall this winter season. Snow falling today was a welcome sight for many and while some people look forward to staying indoors and cancelled classes, local plow contractor Stephen Roberts plans to send crews out.
