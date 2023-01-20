ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
publicnewsservice.org

Legislation Proposes Raising NY Minimum Wage Over $20

New York's minimum wage would increase to more than $20 an hour by 2026 if a bill in Albany is successful. Known as "Raise Up NY," it would raise the minimum wage over the next three years and index it each year after to match inflation. It would increase wages for almost three-million workers, or about a third of the state's workforce, by 2024.
NEW YORK STATE
Oneida Nation Paid $254 Million to NYS Vendors in 2022

Officials with the Oneida Indian Nation say they spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars will outside vendors across New York State last year, and contributed an additional $85 million directly to state and local governments. The numbers come from an annual economic impact assessment done by the...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
New Yorkers’ National Grid Bills Are Going Up Again To Start 2023

This winter has already brought a 40% surge on National Grid bills for Upstate New Yorkers. This comes after a 30% increase the winter before. The average bill increase in the last year alone is around $50 per month. With winter storms in the forecast and February temperatures ahead, there are still plenty of high New York heating bills to pay.
NEW YORK STATE
Automatic Bill Payment – It Can Be Good And Bad

Do you pay your bills by mail, in person, online, automatically, or a combination of all four? I do a combination of all four, although the majority of my bills are paid online. It's a convenience and a time-saver for me. I still prefer to pay a few local bills...
wnypapers.com

Ortt urges New Yorkers to say no to Albany's gas stove ban

Senate GOP leader joins WNY lawmakers calling on governor & legislative majorities to stop ‘radical, costly energy policies’. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Friday stood with Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Mike Norris to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislative majorities to stop what they call “radical, costly energy policies that restrict New Yorkers’ freedoms and hurt New Yorkers’ pockets – such as the recent proposal to ban gas stoves.”
ALBANY, NY
Washington Examiner

Pritzker: Not 'focused' on bringing progressive tax back to voters

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters rejected a proposal in 2020 to change the state's flat income tax to a graduated tax. There are currently discussions to try the measure again. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, however, said that's not on his radar. The Illinois Constitution requires a flat income tax....
ILLINOIS STATE
waer.org

State Senate digs into how to implement climate action plan

The New York State Senate held a public hearing Thursday about plans that are being used to meet the state's ambitious plan to address climate change. Cornell professor Robert Howarth said he's worked on the consequences of climate change and alternative energy policies for four decades. He testified that he thinks the plan is great, overall, but there are things he'd like the state to move more quickly on.
Where Can I Take Flying Lessons in Upstate New York?

Life was a lot different in high schools across New York in the late 80s and early 90s because schools offered a variety of unique continuing education programs for both students and their parents that went beyond the scope of traditional subjects. I was in middle school and my uncle...
Millions of New Yorkers Could See an Extra $4,000 Payment

The current state of the economy is causing financial troubles for New Yorkers, but if the Family Security Act 2.0, introduced by Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines passes, millions of New Yorkers could see a payout of up to $4,200 a year. Gas, groceries, utilities, and housing...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters

The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
