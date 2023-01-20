Read full article on original website
Concerns from energy industry over proposed gas appliance ban
As New York State looks to put an end to gas appliances in new builds later this decade, there are concerns from those in the energy industry the move may be costly and the state’s consumers aren’t ready for a switch
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Legislation Proposes Raising NY Minimum Wage Over $20
New York's minimum wage would increase to more than $20 an hour by 2026 if a bill in Albany is successful. Known as "Raise Up NY," it would raise the minimum wage over the next three years and index it each year after to match inflation. It would increase wages for almost three-million workers, or about a third of the state's workforce, by 2024.
Oneida Nation Paid $254 Million to NYS Vendors in 2022
Officials with the Oneida Indian Nation say they spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars will outside vendors across New York State last year, and contributed an additional $85 million directly to state and local governments. The numbers come from an annual economic impact assessment done by the...
Would New Yorkers Rather Drive or Fly? The Answer Is an Interesting One!
One of the wonderful things about living in Upstate New York is that there’s an airport close by no matter where you live and if you’re lucky, you might live close enough to an airport that has an airline that flies directly and quickly to vacation destinations. My...
New Yorkers’ National Grid Bills Are Going Up Again To Start 2023
This winter has already brought a 40% surge on National Grid bills for Upstate New Yorkers. This comes after a 30% increase the winter before. The average bill increase in the last year alone is around $50 per month. With winter storms in the forecast and February temperatures ahead, there are still plenty of high New York heating bills to pay.
Automatic Bill Payment – It Can Be Good And Bad
Do you pay your bills by mail, in person, online, automatically, or a combination of all four? I do a combination of all four, although the majority of my bills are paid online. It's a convenience and a time-saver for me. I still prefer to pay a few local bills...
Gov. Hochul announces program to help pay overdue gas, electric bills
The New York State Public Service Commission has approved a total of $672 million to pay off unaffordable past due utility bills.
Here’s what New Yorkers think of Gov. Hochul’s State of the State proposals: poll
A Siena poll on Monday gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul's latest policy proposals.
Gov. Hochul's job approval ratings at an all-time high, according to poll
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul is starting the new year in a strong place with voters. In a new Siena College Research Institute poll released Monday, new data shows that the governor has her highest ever job approval rating at 56 percent. “Kicking off the 2023...
Republican state delegation lines up in opposition to phase-out of natural gas
The Western New York Republican delegation in the New York State Legislature is lining up in staunch opposition to the proposal being put forth by Governor Kathy Hochul that would phase out the use if natural gas energy
Ortt urges New Yorkers to say no to Albany's gas stove ban
Senate GOP leader joins WNY lawmakers calling on governor & legislative majorities to stop ‘radical, costly energy policies’. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Friday stood with Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Mike Norris to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislative majorities to stop what they call “radical, costly energy policies that restrict New Yorkers’ freedoms and hurt New Yorkers’ pockets – such as the recent proposal to ban gas stoves.”
Pritzker: Not 'focused' on bringing progressive tax back to voters
(The Center Square) – Illinois voters rejected a proposal in 2020 to change the state's flat income tax to a graduated tax. There are currently discussions to try the measure again. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, however, said that's not on his radar. The Illinois Constitution requires a flat income tax....
NY Republicans call for Gov. Hochul to rescind healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate
New York state Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) announced Friday he is joining the rest of the New York Republican Congressional delegation in sending a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul calling on her to rescind the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The delegation, led by Rep. Claudia Tenney...
State Senate digs into how to implement climate action plan
The New York State Senate held a public hearing Thursday about plans that are being used to meet the state's ambitious plan to address climate change. Cornell professor Robert Howarth said he's worked on the consequences of climate change and alternative energy policies for four decades. He testified that he thinks the plan is great, overall, but there are things he'd like the state to move more quickly on.
Policy group wants new governor to move state away from being ‘Taxachusetts’
(The Center Square) – Preventing residents from fleeing Massachusetts due to aggressive taxes is the focus on a public policy group. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is urging Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to repeal what it calls one of the most aggressive taxes in the country – the estate tax.
Millions of New Yorkers Could See an Extra $4,000 Payment
The current state of the economy is causing financial troubles for New Yorkers, but if the Family Security Act 2.0, introduced by Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines passes, millions of New Yorkers could see a payout of up to $4,200 a year. Gas, groceries, utilities, and housing...
New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters
The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
