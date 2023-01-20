ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Massachusetts police officer injured after group of protestors reportedly surround officers after vandalism

An officer in Massachusetts was injured after a group of protestors reportedly surrounded officers after vandalism took place. According to police, at about 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common, 139 Tremont Street.
BOSTON, MA
7-year-old Massachusetts girl receives birthday present from FD, the recovery of doll she lost waiting for school bus

Losing a doll can be a tragic event for a young girl. No less on her birthday. That is when a Massachusetts fire department went into action to save the day. According to Fire Chief Robert Hart, on Thursday, at approximately 9 a.m., Acton Fire Capt. James Byrne was driving on Pond View Drive in Acton when he noticed Olga Lisysyan, of Acton, using a pole and net to reach into a storm drain on the side of the road.
ACTON, MA
Two injured after jumping from window in early morning fire in Fall River

The Fall River Fire Department battled heavy flames this morning after two occupants of the home had to jump from a window to avoid the flames. According to the Fall River Firefighters Union, at approximately 3:30 a.m., members arrived to a single-family home on Ray Street with fire showing out of 3 windows on the 2nd floor, as well as, venting through the roof.
FALL RIVER, MA
Bristol County to be home of one of the largest free-standing race and sports wagering facilities in the country

BOSTON (Jan. 23, 2023) – Sports betting is on the way for sports fans in Massachusetts and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. today announced plans to offer in-person sports betting through a partnership with Raynham Park, just south of Boston, pending approval by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The partnership marks Caesars’ first in-person foray into the Bay State and includes the eventual opening of a 30,000-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook retail location, which will become one of the largest free-standing race and sports wagering facilities in the United States.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

