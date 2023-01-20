Losing a doll can be a tragic event for a young girl. No less on her birthday. That is when a Massachusetts fire department went into action to save the day. According to Fire Chief Robert Hart, on Thursday, at approximately 9 a.m., Acton Fire Capt. James Byrne was driving on Pond View Drive in Acton when he noticed Olga Lisysyan, of Acton, using a pole and net to reach into a storm drain on the side of the road.

ACTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO