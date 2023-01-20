Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man accused of shooting and seriously injuring another man has been held without bail
A Fall River man accused of a shooting that took place this weekend that seriously injured another has been held without bail. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Saturday at approximately 5:45 p.m., officers responded to St. Joseph Street in response to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police make arrest in shooting that seriously injured 60-year-old man, release more details
Police have arrested a Fall River man concerning a shooting that took place this weekend that seriously injured another. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Saturday at approximately 5:45 p.m., officers responded to St. Joseph Street in response to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 60-year-old...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer injured after group of protestors reportedly surround officers after vandalism
An officer in Massachusetts was injured after a group of protestors reportedly surrounded officers after vandalism took place. According to police, at about 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common, 139 Tremont Street.
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset man arrested by State Police after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly driving the wrong way on the highway. According to State Police, on Saturday at approximately 9:00 p.m., State Police dispatch received reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 393 in the city of Concord New Hampshire. A...
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
fallriverreporter.com
Apparent domestic violence incident leads to officer-involved shooting in Norfolk County
Police in Norfolk County are investigating an incident that took place early this morning that resulted in an officer-involved shooting. According to police, Norwood Police units are currently on the scene of a shots fired call on Folan Avenue. Just after 3:15 a.m., police received a 911 call from a...
fallriverreporter.com
1 dead, 4 others injured, including 2 young children, after fatal weekend crash in Bristol County
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has revealed that a 59-year-old man died last night and four others were injured as a result of a two-vehicle car crash. The accident took place just before 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Hedge streets in Fairhaven. The deceased has been identified as George Thatcher.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: 25-year-old woman dies after an early morning crash on Route 95
A 25-year-old woman died this morning after an early morning crash on Route 95. According to State Police, just before 1:45 a.m., members of the State Police and West Warwick Fire and Rescue handled a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 95 north, approximately 1700 feet south of Exit 24A (Route 2).
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts firefighters recognized for saving woman during violent dog attack
A Massachusetts fire department is recognizing two of their own for a heroic act. The Lakeville Fire Department congratulated Lt. Tyler Knight and FF Jason Kirby who were recently awarded department commendations for actions taken to save a woman who was being attacked by a large dog. The two Lakeville...
fallriverreporter.com
7-year-old Massachusetts girl receives birthday present from FD, the recovery of doll she lost waiting for school bus
Losing a doll can be a tragic event for a young girl. No less on her birthday. That is when a Massachusetts fire department went into action to save the day. According to Fire Chief Robert Hart, on Thursday, at approximately 9 a.m., Acton Fire Capt. James Byrne was driving on Pond View Drive in Acton when he noticed Olga Lisysyan, of Acton, using a pole and net to reach into a storm drain on the side of the road.
fallriverreporter.com
Three from Washington D.C. charged with stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Wrentham Outlets
BOSTON – Three men from the Washington, D.C., area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for stealing thousands of items from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Mass. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel...
fallriverreporter.com
As snow falls and temperatures drop, crews respond to rollover crash with injuries on Route 6
Crews responded to a crash with injuries Monday evening as snow and colder temperatures invaded southern New England. Fire and EMS responded to Route 6 in the area of the S curve in Marion for a rollover crash. According to Marion Fire/EMS, upon arrival, personnel discovered a patient was trapped...
fallriverreporter.com
Two injured after jumping from window in early morning fire in Fall River
The Fall River Fire Department battled heavy flames this morning after two occupants of the home had to jump from a window to avoid the flames. According to the Fall River Firefighters Union, at approximately 3:30 a.m., members arrived to a single-family home on Ray Street with fire showing out of 3 windows on the 2nd floor, as well as, venting through the roof.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman has big plans after hitting it big on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman already has some big plans after hitting some big money recently on a state lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Edna Soares has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Soares, who is...
fallriverreporter.com
A different type of storytime among the activities coming to the Fall River Public Library
The Fall River Public Library has some events to brighten up the dull days of winter. Here are some of the highlights for the end of January and beginning of February. Teen Lava Lamp Craft: Monday, January 23 at 6 pm. Free DIY lava lamp for teens 12-18; registration not required.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County to be home of one of the largest free-standing race and sports wagering facilities in the country
BOSTON (Jan. 23, 2023) – Sports betting is on the way for sports fans in Massachusetts and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. today announced plans to offer in-person sports betting through a partnership with Raynham Park, just south of Boston, pending approval by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The partnership marks Caesars’ first in-person foray into the Bay State and includes the eventual opening of a 30,000-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook retail location, which will become one of the largest free-standing race and sports wagering facilities in the United States.
fallriverreporter.com
Market owner opening new restaurant with Carribean cuisine in Fall River
A Fall River woman is looking to fill a need that she sees in the city. Tamara Nerestant went in front of the Fall River Licensing Board Wednesday looking for a Common Victuallers License for her establishment Piyay Resto at 1335 Pleasant Street. Nerestant also owns the Piyay Market at...
Comments / 0