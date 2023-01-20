ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

independent 78
3d ago

problem in Massachusetts is people have no idea what they vote for, if you want change you vote the person in office out not reelect them.

noelitists
3d ago

Yes by consistently voting for socialist democrats this is what you get! Since mass is a one party government this is what you get!

Andrew Costa
3d ago

the low information voters of this state think the Democrats are here to help them but it is in fact the exact opposite they are here to suck every nickel they can out of your pocket and blame everybody else

wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
lbmjournal.com

New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
DENNIS, MA
ecori.org

Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WSBS

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes

FALMOUTH – The state is hosting two virtual public hearings this week as the deadline for public comment on the proposed changes to laws regulating septic systems draws near. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is holding one session on Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm and the other is...
FALMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging

With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
WAREHAM, MA
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
ABC6.com

Snow to Rain Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WORCESTER COUNTY AND WESTERN MA AS WELL AS NH AND VT. FOR TOMORROW INTO THURSDAY MORNING. Our next storm is over the southern plains today. It will track into Ohio and then through northern New England. Expect light to moderate snow Wednesday afternoon changing to rain during the evening commute for Rhode Island.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA

