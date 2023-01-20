ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Taillon Getting to Work, the Desirable “Problem” of a Crowded Rotation, New Coaching Hires, and Other Cubs Bullets

 3 days ago
Related
Yardbarker

Grifol shares White Sox’ plans for their right field situation

Right field continues to remain up in the air for the White Sox, but the team’s manager has offered his early thoughts on the situation. During his Saturday interview on 670 The Score’s “Inside the Clubhouse,” Pedro Grifol said highly touted prospect Oscar Colas will have the chance to become the team’s everyday right fielder.
Centre Daily

What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick

The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
Vice

The Chicago Bears Are Winning the Long Game by Three Touchdowns

The Bears are not back—they’re actually eliminated from the playoffs and have the first pick in the draft. But Rob, Patrick, and the Sports! podcast have returned with the NFL playoffs in full swing to discuss the tragedy of Damar Hamlin, what we misunderstand about football’s relationship to violence, the joy of watching aging men fail to be elite athletes, and more.
