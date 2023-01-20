Read full article on original website
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
Senators assistant coach Jones diagnosed with ALS
53-year-old will continue duties, went public with diagnosis to raise awareness of disease. Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with ALS. "Bob and his family's wishes are to take the courageous steps of making his condition public in an effort to drive ALS awareness as he fights this disease," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Tuesday.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars
DALLAS - The month of January has one last grueling, four-game week for the Sabres - and this one has several plane rides. The Sabres conclude their busy stretch of 13 games in 22 days with four straight on the road, beginning tonight against the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
Wish Becomes a Star
Despite being born with Cystic Fibrosis, 8-year-old, Anabelle Hanson's biggest dream was to play as a forward for the Vegas Golden Knights. Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada, Allegiant Air, and the Vegas Golden Knights partnered up to make Anabelle's wish come true this past Friday and Saturday. After landing in Las Vegas...
NHL
Mailbag #50: Erik Cole
Ladies and gentlemen, Erik Cole. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) What is your favorite memory with the Canes, other than winning the Cup? - @OneTrueZach. I can think of a couple of different pockets of time, not just moments, but it's hard to say anything other...
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
State Your Case: Are Golden Knights or Devils built for deep playoff run?
NHL.com writers debate pros, cons of 2 surprising contenders this season. Two of the brightest surprises in the NHL this season have been the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights. Each team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but each is in a strong position to get there this season.
NHL
DUBE GETS IT DONE!
Flames win OT thriller against visiting Blue Jackets. As if there wasn't enough drama surrounding the return of Johnny Gaudreau, the Flames figured they'd give the fans even more. Talk about your money's worth!. The homeside was up 2-0 at one point and shelled Blue Jackets netminder Joonas Korpisalo with...
NHL
Dallas Stars loan forward Fredrik Olofsson to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Fredrik Olofsson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson, 26, recorded four points (1-3--4) in 13 games for Dallas this season. He made his NHL debut...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Tarasenko, Krug return for Blues against Sabres
Ovechkin could return for Capitals; Letang game-time decision for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug will each return for the Blues when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG-B, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots in 17:54 of ice time in the Capitals' 4-0 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday but did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
NHL
Heika's Take: Stars earn three shutout victories in four games
The Stars are proving to be quite a team when it comes to defense and goaltending. On Saturday Jake Oettinger recorded his second shutout in three games, following a Scott Wedgewood shutout from Thursday. With Oettinger posting 33 saves to record his sixth career blank slate, the Stars took a...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Pelech and Palmieri Activated Off IR
Hudson Fasching placed on IR, Dennis Cholowski returned on loan to Bridgeport. Adam Pelech and Kyle Palmieri were both activated off IR, the Islanders announced on Monday. Palmieri missed 17 games with an upper-body injury he suffered on Dec. 16 after taking a high hit from Nick Ritchie in Arizona. Palmieri finished the game, but has not played since.
NHL
HONOURING LARRY KWONG
That is how Larry Kwong, a man who opened the doors for so many in hockey, is remembered. Born in Vernon, B.C. in 1923, Kwong spent many hours of his youth skating and playing shinny at local outdoor rinks. He played his first organized hockey game at the age of 12 and at age 14,he suited up for the midget team that would later become the Vernon Hydrophones. His first full season of organized hockey came when he was 15, when he joined the Hydrophones. Despite not having little formal experience in hockey and his smaller stature - standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 150-lb. - he was immediately instrumental in the team's success, winning the midget championship in 1939 and the provincial juvenile title in 1941.
NHL
Miller grateful for growth and opportunities with Dallas
After a season of injuries with Buffalo the Ontario native has tallied 13 points in Victory Green and averages 16:31 in time on ice. The Stars have adjusted their defense to a couple of losses in the past two off-seasons. Two years ago, the front office found Jani Hakanpää as...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Pinto among face-off wins leaders
1st-year centers proving effective in offensive, neutral zones for Kraken, Senators. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Bolduc Recalled
Samuel Bolduc was recalled by the New York Islanders. The New York Islanders recalled defenseman Samuel Bolduc on Monday, as Cal Clutterbuck was placed on IR with an upper-body injury. Bolduc, the Islanders 2019 second round pick (57th overall), has 26 points (8G, 18A) in 40 games with the Bridgeport...
