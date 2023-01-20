ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Metro East center served more than 5,000 abortion patients in first year, report says

By Michele Munz St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Missouri Independent

Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases

Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year.  And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.  On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site

Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
HILLSBORO, IL
KMOV

Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Man who struck and killed Metro East police officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced to life

EDWARDSVILLE — The man who struck and killed Metro East police officer Brian Pierce Jr. was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, hit and killed Pierce, a Brooklyn police officer, while fleeing a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2021, on the McKinley Bridge connecting Illinois and St. Louis. Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced him to life in prison Tuesday for first-degree murder, among other counts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Troy Family Dental in Illinois Offers Sedation Dentistry and Partial Dental Implants

ST. LOUIS — 2023 will be the best it can be at Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful!. If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain, or the sound of the equipment on your teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry. Under their medical supervision, people can get the work they need with no fear or stress.
TROY, IL
KMOV

St. Louis Board of Aldermen one step closer to doubling salary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday, the majority of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to raise alderperson’s salary by tens of thousands of dollars. St. Louis alderwoman Carol Howard sponsored the bill doubling the salary from $36,000 to $72,000. Alderpersons in support of the raise discussed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Homicide victim ID’d, little else known

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital overnight in St. Louis. Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson, Missouri, was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at a St. Louis City hospital. The location of where the shooting happened is unknown, including if the shooting happened within the City of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Wiegmann Associates Completes Work for St. Louis’ First Ferrari Dealership, Cavallino Rosso

Wiegmann Associates has completed work on St. Louis’ first Ferrari dealership, Cavallino Rosso, located at 3000 South Hanley Road. Wiegmann designed and installed HVAC systems to serve the new $6 million, two-story, 28,000-square-foot dealership including a high-end showroom, customer lounge, management offices, reception area, service department and upstairs indoor vehicle storage. In addition to providing value engineering, Wiegmann served as the installing mechanical contractor. Brinkmann Constructors served as the general contractor. The architect was Goree of Houston, Texas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Annual homeless population county in Jefferson County

Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) COMTREA will be participating in this year’s annual count of sheltered & unsheltered homeless population which is part of “The Point in Time Count,” an initiative to count the homeless population throughout the 101 counties of the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

