Metro East center served more than 5,000 abortion patients in first year, report says

Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional. On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine,...
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
5 escaped Missouri inmates apprehended
Five escaped Missouri inmates have been apprehended after escaping from the St. Francois County Jail.
Chiropractor in Missouri pleads guilty to $3.5 million dollar health care, disability fraud
A chiropractor from Missouri on Thursday admitted that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, from Jefferson...
Man who struck and killed Metro East police officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced to life
EDWARDSVILLE — The man who struck and killed Metro East police officer Brian Pierce Jr. was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, hit and killed Pierce, a Brooklyn police officer, while fleeing a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2021, on the McKinley Bridge connecting Illinois and St. Louis. Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced him to life in prison Tuesday for first-degree murder, among other counts.
Troy Family Dental in Illinois Offers Sedation Dentistry and Partial Dental Implants
ST. LOUIS — 2023 will be the best it can be at Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful!. If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain, or the sound of the equipment on your teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry. Under their medical supervision, people can get the work they need with no fear or stress.
St. Louis Board of Aldermen one step closer to doubling salary
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday, the majority of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to raise alderperson’s salary by tens of thousands of dollars. St. Louis alderwoman Carol Howard sponsored the bill doubling the salary from $36,000 to $72,000. Alderpersons in support of the raise discussed...
Homicide victim ID’d, little else known
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital overnight in St. Louis. Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson, Missouri, was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at a St. Louis City hospital. The location of where the shooting happened is unknown, including if the shooting happened within the City of St. Louis.
Wiegmann Associates Completes Work for St. Louis’ First Ferrari Dealership, Cavallino Rosso
Wiegmann Associates has completed work on St. Louis’ first Ferrari dealership, Cavallino Rosso, located at 3000 South Hanley Road. Wiegmann designed and installed HVAC systems to serve the new $6 million, two-story, 28,000-square-foot dealership including a high-end showroom, customer lounge, management offices, reception area, service department and upstairs indoor vehicle storage. In addition to providing value engineering, Wiegmann served as the installing mechanical contractor. Brinkmann Constructors served as the general contractor. The architect was Goree of Houston, Texas.
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
$37 million dedicated to North St. Louis delayed by impacts of aldermen indictments, remedies in the works
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nine months after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill that sends $37 million to North St. Louis, the money remains largely unspent. The money is slated to help 11 commercial corridors north of Delmar along with surrounding neighborhoods. It’s also intended to benefit small businesses, create jobs and improve streets.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Car thieves target Armory, City Foundry over the weekend in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a string of car break-ins in midtown St. Louis over the weekend. Several happened at Armory STL on Friday and more at City Foundry STL on Saturday night, which ended with shots being fired at police. 5 On Your Side spoke with...
St. Peters’ couple frustrated with Frontier Airlines over honeymoon hardship
Charley Sellini and her husband Chuck were married in 2020. Their honeymoon plans were quickly put on hold.
Annual homeless population county in Jefferson County
Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) COMTREA will be participating in this year’s annual count of sheltered & unsheltered homeless population which is part of “The Point in Time Count,” an initiative to count the homeless population throughout the 101 counties of the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
