Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
NFL insider says Saints want more than reported for Sean Payton
An NFL insider said that the Saints want more than the draft pick compensation that was previously reported in exchange for Sean Payton’s rights. The New Orleans Saints can completely change the trajectory of their franchise, but unfortunately, part of the picture is out of their hands. Right now, the Saints are going into the offseason in a bad way. They need more talent but don’t have a first-round draft pick since they traded it away.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints 2022 Position Grades: Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th overall choice. Olave was expected to upgrade a receiving corps that was simply awful the previous year. Season-ending surgery to WR Michael Thomas crippled a receiving...
How Sean Payton Could Duplicate Brees' Success With Russell Wilson
If the Denver Broncos want to salvage Russell Wilson, Sean Payton is the best hope.
NOLA.com
Sean Payton has reportedly scheduled an interview with a fourth NFL team
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is scheduled to interview with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com also reported Monday that Payton appears to be the favorite for the Broncos job. He plans to fly to Denver on Wednesday in anticipation of a meeting with team officials.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
WSOC Charlotte
Tom Brady drops F bomb when asked about retirement, admits he 'tried to trip' Cowboys S Malik Hooker
Let the incessant retirement speculation begin. Or continue, really, if we're being honest. Tom Brady's season is over, so it's time to wonder what if until he makes the call on his NFL future. The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer addressed the topic on his "Let's Go!" podcast alongside interviewer Jim Gray. Even though he apparently didn't want to.
'He was different': How did Joe Burrow do as an Ohio State football quarterback?
One season after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow is returning to the AFC championship. After beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card game, Burrow and the 5.5-point underdog Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills Sunday on the road 27-10 and will play for a spot in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.
ESPN says the entire NFC South is looking for new starting quarterbacks
Every team in the NFC South lost 10 games in 2022, and they’re all looking to start new quarterbacks in hopes of turning that around in 2023. Tom Brady is on his way out from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Atlanta Falcons aren’t fully committed to Desmond Ridder, their 2022 third-round draft pick, and the Carolina Panthers don’t have a viable option on the roster. Assuming they don’t trade the No. 9 overall pick for Sean Payton, Carolina is well-positioned to draft a rookie prospect early on. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints do have Jameis Winston under contract for 2023, but it feels like he’ll be looking for a new team soon.
Sean Payton: Latest coaching rumors, contract projection and everything to know
Sean Payton is one of the best NFL coaching candidates in 2023 with teams across the league pitching him on
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0