Every team in the NFC South lost 10 games in 2022, and they’re all looking to start new quarterbacks in hopes of turning that around in 2023. Tom Brady is on his way out from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Atlanta Falcons aren’t fully committed to Desmond Ridder, their 2022 third-round draft pick, and the Carolina Panthers don’t have a viable option on the roster. Assuming they don’t trade the No. 9 overall pick for Sean Payton, Carolina is well-positioned to draft a rookie prospect early on. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints do have Jameis Winston under contract for 2023, but it feels like he’ll be looking for a new team soon.

2 DAYS AGO