Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs
Mazda has a great lineup of cars and SUVs. However, the CX-9 is struggling to compete in a competitive segment. The post Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Mazda to Produce Powerful Turbo-Six Gasoline Engine
Despite much of the automotive realm delivering news about EVs or hybrids, Mazda announced that they still plan to produce a powerful turbocharged inline-six engine. Producing 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, it's going to be the most powerful engine ever made by Mazda. The new engine will be...
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Top Speed
Lamborghini’s Upcoming Aventador Replacement Hits The Streets In A Sneaky Disguise
A mystery Lamborghini has been spotted around the streets of Milan, serving as another sneak peek to the supercar maker's upcoming flagship model and it's first plug-in hybrid. Although covered, the Aventador replacement can be seen with a hybrid V-12 and a completely new design. The vehicle has been seen by YouTuber Varryx, and the video shows the Lambo sporting more angular and aggressive design features with many high-voltage stickers indicating that it’s a hybrid. While the official reveal of the Raging Bull hybrid is being planned for its debut sometime in 2023, the upcoming supercar is slowly revealing more of itself to enthusiasts around the world.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied With Almost No Camouflage
Our spy photographers have braved the icy chill of northern Sweden to bring you the latest images of the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Coupe, or at least a pre-production version thereof. With a little touch of camo around the headlights and taillights, the sleek SUV looks just about ready for a full reveal.
torquenews.com
Model Y Inventory Continues To Fall - Tesla Will Have to Raise Prices
We see a chart of falling Model Y inventories for Tesla. This comes from recent price custs around the world. Tesla has seen a significant increase in demand for its vehicles in recent years, until it recently had to cut prices. The most popular model, the Model Y, has been receiving high praise from consumers and industry experts alike.
yachtingmagazine.com
Sirena Yachts Launches 100th Boat
The Turkish builder is also planning to unveil a new model later this month. Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Turkish builder Sirena Yachts has launched its 100th yacht, a Sirena...
The Best Large Luxury SUVs With Room for 7 Passengers or More
The best large luxury SUVs with room for seven include the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the 2022 Lincoln Navigator, and the 2023 Cadillac Escalade. The post The Best Large Luxury SUVs With Room for 7 Passengers or More appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Spotted: The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Finally Being Tested
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma was spotted! The new Toyota Tacoma could be close to production. Check out what to expect! The post Spotted: The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Finally Being Tested appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV
Spurred by immense demand for the Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold a record 15,174 vehicles in 2022 The post Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla highlights Model Y’s heat pump innovations in new promotional video
Tesla is at its best when it is highlighting the hard work that has gone to make its lineup of all-electric vehicles as compelling as possible. This has been the case with the company’s promotional videos, which have featured deep dives into some of Tesla’s key practices and technologies, such as the Model Y heat pump.
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
tinyhousetalk.com
Four-Window Short Bus Becomes Beautiful Home
Audrey was a nurse and Brad had come to the States from Australia for school. When they met, pursuing their dream of traveling the country in a converted shortbus. They just recently found a place they want to settle down, so the bus is for sale. It has a beautiful long countertop with a big sink and two-burner cooktop. There’s a lot of bench seating, a pull-out table, and a full-sized bed against the back of the bus. Let us know what you think!
yankodesign.com
This futuristic tiny electric RV has been insulated with sheep wool on the inside
If you’re someone who loves to go camping, especially after a long tiring week at work, then the RV ‘Coast’ might just be your next buy! Because nothing is more important than the right RV for all your outdoor adventures. The right RV manages to feel like a home on wheels, allowing you to feel completely cozy and comfortable. And the RV ‘Coast’ ticks off all these checkboxes! Designed by Aero Build, the luxurious and electric RV is meant for those who love an exciting life on the road. It helps you bounce around from one city to another in comfort.
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
Ram’s Electric Pickup Concept Featured a Charging Robot
This year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas featured a number of automakers showing off bold concept vehicles that hearkened to an increasingly electric automotive future. Among those was Ram, who revealed an electric pickup concept to CES attendees. While the electric truck was the centerpiece of Ram’s announcement, it wasn’t the only new piece of hardware Ram revealed, however. In other words: it’s time to talk about robots.
ktalnews.com
Volvo EX30 subcompact electric crossover debuts mid-June
Volvo is working on an electric crossover to slot in below the C40 and XC40 Recharge compact duo. The newcomer was teased during last November’s reveal of the 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, and Volvo CEO Jim Rowan last month tentatively confirmed it will be called the EX30. Rowan...
