Weather forecast: Wintry mix likely for Chiefs-Jaguars divisional round game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars could see a wintry mix and even some snow accumulation during their AFC divisional round game on Saturday.

It’s been a fairly dry month in the Kansas City area, but some snowy weather and cooler temperatures are set to arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. The temperature is expected to range from a high of 38 degrees to a low of 25. There are varying projections for when this weather might arrive and how much precipitation there will be.

Forecasts from AccuWeather call for, “Mostly cloudy with occasional wet snow in the afternoon, accumulating a coating to an inch.”

The National Weather Service expects, “A chance of rain and snow between noon and 3pm, then a chance of rain after 3pm.”

Fox 4 Kansas City meteorologist Joe Lauria’s latest report says that there will be, “Increasing clouds with some light snow later in the day into the night. A dusting to 2 inches is what I’m thinking at this point for the metro. Highs in the upper 30s.”

KSHB-TV’s Mike Nicco feels that Kansas Citians should expect the weather to be, “Cloudy with snow increasing during the Chiefs playoff game. Initially temperatures hover above freezing and melt the snow as it falls and when it hits the ground. Wet and slippery conditions after the game.”

So what does it all mean? Expect anything from some sleet and flurries to a few inches of accumulation during the course of the game. It shouldn’t be anything that impacts play too much with 9mph wind gusts expected. Still, fans should wear layers and dress for snow in the event it happens.

As always, check the Missouri Department of Transportation website for any road closures or delays as you’re making your way to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.