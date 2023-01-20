A cold front is forecast to bring damaging winds and the risk of strong tornadoes Tuesday into Wednesday across the Panhandle. Surface analysis Monday shows an organizing area of low pressure near the Four Corners region of the Southwestern U.S. Over the next 24 hours, this low pressure is forecast to become better organized, producing the risk of severe storms along the Texas Gulf Coast and heavy snow in the North Texas Panhandle. A warm front will approach the Florida Panhandle Tuesday night into Wednesday as the low pulls away from the High Plains and into the Lower Mississippi River Valley. This will introduce a warm and unstable environment and could result in strong and severe thunderstorms.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO