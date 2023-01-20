ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State projects 1.75 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic-era law expires

More than 1 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage this year as the state seeks to return enrollment to pre-pandemic levels. The state can start disenrolling people who aren't eligible for the program anymore on April 1. It will be the first time the state has been able to do this since 2020, when the federal government mandated people enrolled in Medicaid get continuous coverage. Since then, enrollment in Florida’s program has nearly doubled, with more than 5 million beneficiaries as of last month.
A Tallahassee author chronicles the Cuban Diaspora in Florida

Cuban immigration is once again making headlines. Just days ago, Governor DeSantis activated the National Guard to deal with a new wave of Cubans coming to Florida. But a new book by a Tallahassee author maintains this an old song with only slightly different lyrics. The number of immigrants coming...
Morning news brief

The man who authorities say shot and killed 10 people at a dance hall in Southern California over the weekend is dead. Police say the man opened fire in a community where many people were celebrating the lunar New Year. His high-powered weapon was banned in California. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna spent much of yesterday giving the public information. Though, as often happens, it's hard to understand the gunman's motive.
Midweek storms could bring damaging winds & tornadoes to Panhandle, North Florida

A cold front is forecast to bring damaging winds and the risk of strong tornadoes Tuesday into Wednesday across the Panhandle. Surface analysis Monday shows an organizing area of low pressure near the Four Corners region of the Southwestern U.S. Over the next 24 hours, this low pressure is forecast to become better organized, producing the risk of severe storms along the Texas Gulf Coast and heavy snow in the North Texas Panhandle. A warm front will approach the Florida Panhandle Tuesday night into Wednesday as the low pulls away from the High Plains and into the Lower Mississippi River Valley. This will introduce a warm and unstable environment and could result in strong and severe thunderstorms.
