State projects 1.75 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic-era law expires
More than 1 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage this year as the state seeks to return enrollment to pre-pandemic levels. The state can start disenrolling people who aren't eligible for the program anymore on April 1. It will be the first time the state has been able to do this since 2020, when the federal government mandated people enrolled in Medicaid get continuous coverage. Since then, enrollment in Florida’s program has nearly doubled, with more than 5 million beneficiaries as of last month.
Andrew Warren may still have avenues to become reinstated as Hillsborough State Attorney
In August, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a lawsuit after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him for "neglect of duty." That came after Warren signed a statement saying that he would not enforce any state laws regarding abortion or transgender health care. In the suit, Warren claimed DeSantis exceeded his...
Florida's path toward universal school choice is 25 years in the making
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has unveiled a plan that would pave the way for nearly all Florida families to send their children to private schools or home school, if they choose. The path for what advocates call “universal school choice” has been laid out during the past 25 years.
A Tallahassee author chronicles the Cuban Diaspora in Florida
Cuban immigration is once again making headlines. Just days ago, Governor DeSantis activated the National Guard to deal with a new wave of Cubans coming to Florida. But a new book by a Tallahassee author maintains this an old song with only slightly different lyrics. The number of immigrants coming...
Morning news brief
The man who authorities say shot and killed 10 people at a dance hall in Southern California over the weekend is dead. Police say the man opened fire in a community where many people were celebrating the lunar New Year. His high-powered weapon was banned in California. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna spent much of yesterday giving the public information. Though, as often happens, it's hard to understand the gunman's motive.
Midweek storms could bring damaging winds & tornadoes to Panhandle, North Florida
A cold front is forecast to bring damaging winds and the risk of strong tornadoes Tuesday into Wednesday across the Panhandle. Surface analysis Monday shows an organizing area of low pressure near the Four Corners region of the Southwestern U.S. Over the next 24 hours, this low pressure is forecast to become better organized, producing the risk of severe storms along the Texas Gulf Coast and heavy snow in the North Texas Panhandle. A warm front will approach the Florida Panhandle Tuesday night into Wednesday as the low pulls away from the High Plains and into the Lower Mississippi River Valley. This will introduce a warm and unstable environment and could result in strong and severe thunderstorms.
Florida gas prices rose 15 cents after second week of rising oil prices
Florida gas prices rose 15 cents last week after a second consecutive week of rising oil prices. The state average reached $3.41 per gallon on Sunday. That's a new 2023 high and the highest daily average price since Nov. 24. "Florida drivers might be surprised to hear that China is...
