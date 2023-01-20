Read full article on original website
Faribault County Register
Public notices for the week of January 22, 2023
MORTGAGOR(S): Todd Heenan and Bridgette Heenan, husband and wife. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100307110010171069. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Everett Financial, Inc. D/B/A Supreme Lending. SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed...
Buc girls lose to New Ulm in gymnastics
The Blue Earth Area gymnasts traveled to New Ulm on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for a tournament hosted at the New Ulm Area Gymnastics Academy. The New Ulm Eagles posted a high team score of 132.375, and the Bucs went home with a 125.625 team score. Though none of the Bucs...
BE planning a water upgrade
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Blue Earth City Council reviewed the progress of Blue Earth Light and Water (BELW)’s ongoing water plant improvement project, which has been under discussion for several years now. BELW is proposing to improve its existing Drinking Water Treatment Facility in part to comply with...
Longhorns win battle against Bucs
The Maple River/United South Central Longhorns brought their wrestling team to Blue Earth to face the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It was a close contest but the Longhorns pulled away for a 37-30 victory over the Bucs. BEA’s Timmy Nagel used a third-period escape and takedown...
