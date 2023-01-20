ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fintechfutures.com

New digital bank greenpenny opts for Jack Henry’s tech

Greenpenny, a new digital bank in the US focused on sustainable energy, has selected domestic banking tech heavyweight Jack Henry & Associates to support its core processing, real-time payments, bill payment capabilities, and fraud detection functions. Launched in 2021, greenpenny is powered by Decorah Bank & Trust, a community bank...
IOWA STATE
fintechfutures.com

Royal Bank of Canada innovates from the inside out

Back in 2016, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) launched its first native mobile app. Despite being the largest bank in Canada, its app ranked as the seventh most popular among the big five banks. To address this, not only did the bank have to innovate better, it had to fundamentally change the way it innovated.
fintechfutures.com

Where will fintech go next in 2023?

2022 saw an end to the low-inflation and Covid-driven online spending that had created bonanza years for many fintechs and tech businesses, both in terms of their end markets for online consumer-driven businesses and funding valuations. Stock prices tumbled and private market funding followed suit. In the UK, fintech investment...
fintechfutures.com

FNZ acquires wealthtech start-up YieldX

Global wealth management platform FNZ has acquired US-based wealthtech start-up YieldX for an undisclosed sum. YieldX provides fixed income portfolio management technology, optimisation services, and direct indexing tools for home offices, asset managers, and financial advisors. FNZ says the start-up’s tech will be integrated into its wealth platform to “enable...
The Associated Press

UBS Advisor Team Highbridge Wealth Management Named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Highbridge Wealth Management, an advisor team in the firm’s Plano, Texas office has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005476/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
PLANO, TX
fintechfutures.com

Cartoon: Sandwich making

This new cartoon illustrates the beginning of the consolidation and M&A process that the fintech market is starting in earnest. During the recent boom, 20% of all venture funding went into fintech, which created over-capacity in many of the new business areas. With the tightening venture markets and fewer opportunities (if any) for a public market exit, the fintech market is in full consolidation and M&A swing.
fintechfutures.com

ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Ascendant, Evergreen, Kwara, Pilon & more

At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Canada-based Ascendant, a provider of...
fintechfutures.com

Capital markets fintech PrimaryBid names Fiona Richards as COO

PrimaryBid, a London-based capital markets fintech that brings individual investors into public company fundraisings, has appointed Fiona Richards as chief operating officer (COO). Richards joins PrimaryBid from Rowan Dartington, the discretionary investment arm of St. James’s Place, where she was also COO and board director. She brings deep insight...
fintechfutures.com

US crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

US-based cryptocurrency firm Genesis has filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure its lending business. In a statement, the firm says: “Genesis Global Holdco, LLC (GGH) and two of its lending business subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital, LLC (GGC) and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (GAP), filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York”.
fintechfutures.com

Capital One lays off 1,100 tech staff

US financial services giant Capital One has cut 1,100 technology jobs as the firm looks to get rid of its “Agile job family”, according to media reports. Reuters reports that the company is planning to integrate the now axed department’s responsibilities into existing engineering and product manager roles, with impacted employees invited to apply for other positions at the firm.

