Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
New digital bank greenpenny opts for Jack Henry’s tech
Greenpenny, a new digital bank in the US focused on sustainable energy, has selected domestic banking tech heavyweight Jack Henry & Associates to support its core processing, real-time payments, bill payment capabilities, and fraud detection functions. Launched in 2021, greenpenny is powered by Decorah Bank & Trust, a community bank...
fintechfutures.com
Royal Bank of Canada innovates from the inside out
Back in 2016, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) launched its first native mobile app. Despite being the largest bank in Canada, its app ranked as the seventh most popular among the big five banks. To address this, not only did the bank have to innovate better, it had to fundamentally change the way it innovated.
fintechfutures.com
Where will fintech go next in 2023?
2022 saw an end to the low-inflation and Covid-driven online spending that had created bonanza years for many fintechs and tech businesses, both in terms of their end markets for online consumer-driven businesses and funding valuations. Stock prices tumbled and private market funding followed suit. In the UK, fintech investment...
fintechfutures.com
FNZ acquires wealthtech start-up YieldX
Global wealth management platform FNZ has acquired US-based wealthtech start-up YieldX for an undisclosed sum. YieldX provides fixed income portfolio management technology, optimisation services, and direct indexing tools for home offices, asset managers, and financial advisors. FNZ says the start-up’s tech will be integrated into its wealth platform to “enable...
Innovation: How Banks and Businesses Can Fight Fraud and Chargebacks Should Regulation Fail
With the CFPB's future in the hands of the Supreme Court, Chargebacks911 Founder Monica Eaton says more collaboration between banks and businesses is needed to protect themselves and consumers should a decades worth of regulation be undone.
UBS Advisor Team Highbridge Wealth Management Named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Highbridge Wealth Management, an advisor team in the firm’s Plano, Texas office has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005476/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
fintechfutures.com
Cartoon: Sandwich making
This new cartoon illustrates the beginning of the consolidation and M&A process that the fintech market is starting in earnest. During the recent boom, 20% of all venture funding went into fintech, which created over-capacity in many of the new business areas. With the tightening venture markets and fewer opportunities (if any) for a public market exit, the fintech market is in full consolidation and M&A swing.
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Ascendant, Evergreen, Kwara, Pilon & more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Canada-based Ascendant, a provider of...
fintechfutures.com
Capital markets fintech PrimaryBid names Fiona Richards as COO
PrimaryBid, a London-based capital markets fintech that brings individual investors into public company fundraisings, has appointed Fiona Richards as chief operating officer (COO). Richards joins PrimaryBid from Rowan Dartington, the discretionary investment arm of St. James’s Place, where she was also COO and board director. She brings deep insight...
fintechfutures.com
US crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
US-based cryptocurrency firm Genesis has filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure its lending business. In a statement, the firm says: “Genesis Global Holdco, LLC (GGH) and two of its lending business subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital, LLC (GGC) and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (GAP), filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York”.
fintechfutures.com
Capital One lays off 1,100 tech staff
US financial services giant Capital One has cut 1,100 technology jobs as the firm looks to get rid of its “Agile job family”, according to media reports. Reuters reports that the company is planning to integrate the now axed department’s responsibilities into existing engineering and product manager roles, with impacted employees invited to apply for other positions at the firm.
Comments / 0