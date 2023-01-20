Deal | Asus TUF Gaming A17 gaming laptop with Ryzen 7 6800H and GeForce RTX 3060 gets 20% discount on Amazon

Read full article on original website
Absence of laptops with GeForce MX GPUs at CES 2023 indicates Nvidia may have abandoned its entry-level discrete GPU
It is possible that Nvidia may have discontinued making GeForce MX discrete GPUs for laptops. With integrated GPUs such as the AMD Radeon 680M and entry-level Arc discrete GPUs like the A350M and A370M now capable of media acceleration and 1080p gaming at low to medium settings, the GeForce MX lineup seems no longer relevant.
Rumor | Realme GT Neo 5 240W version will launch with Android 13 and 16GB of RAM
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. Realme has already previewed the upcoming GT Neo 5 as the smartphone that will introduce 240W SuperVOOC charging to the world. Now, the device is believed to come with alternative SKUs with the last-gen 150W standard, thus following the pattern of its Neo 3 predecessor.
LG PF510Q CineBeam Smart Portable Projector arrives with Apple HomeKit compatibility
The LG PF510Q CineBeam Smart Portable Projector has been launched in the US. The device has a 1080p Full HD resolution and supports a range of aspect ratios, including 16:9 and 4:3. You can use the gadget to cast images from 30 to 120-in (~76 to 305 cm) wide with a 1.2:1 throw ratio. The four-channel RGBB LED light source can provide up to 450 ANSI lumens brightness and is expected to last up to 30,000 hours.
Motorola Moto G23 leaks in three colours with 50 MP triple camera and €199 launch price
Appuals and DealNTech have leaked the Moto G23, which the former claims will be available within the next few days. While that remains to be seen, the pair have shared numerous details about the upcoming handset, including its alleged launch price. Additionally, DealNTech has provided several official renders showcasing the device in what would appear to be its three launch colours.
Insane Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 configuration (64 GB, 2 X 8 TB) hits Amazon priced accordingly
While the latest Asus ROG Strix laptops are still not available for purchase, GreatPriceTech is unleashing customized configurations of last year's models that come with generous memory and storage, but also high prices to match the changes. The custom-upgraded Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (model G533QS-DS98, released back in 2021) with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with a pair of 8 TB PCIe SSDs and 64 GB DDR4 memory is available for an eye-watering US$8,568 via Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro: Boasting unusual strengths
The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is not for weak arms. After all, the tablet weighs at least 674 grams and even more with the protective case and pen. But it also offers many unusual advantages. A tablet with a replaceable battery that is waterproof and dustproof at the same time....
Uninspiring GeForce RTX 4060 Ti performance and sub-US$500 price targets leak
We reported a couple of days ago that the RTX 4060 Ti may have a significantly reduced TDP than earlier rumors suggested. The report was from serial leaker kopite7kimi who has since shared new information regarding the performance of the RTX 4060 Ti. According to kopite, the RTX 4060 Ti...
TimeCheck | Intel's legendary Core i7-4770K is a decade old this year and mobile CPUs now run circles around it
The Intel Core i7-4770K launched close to 10 years ago, back in June 2013. It delivered a solid update to Intel's third-generation processors, but it was also partially responsible for launching Intel into its dark ages. Is it still a capable budget CPU in 2023, and should you upgrade if you have one?
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's Adreno 740 GPU thrashes S22 Ultra's Adreno 730 in Vulkan by over 56%
The integrated graphics component for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset), the Qualcomm Adreno 740, looks set to be one of the smartphone’s potentially surprise packages in terms of performance levels. Reports about the iGPU have already revealed that the Adreno 740 can even outmuscle the Apple A16 Bionic’s GPU, which is no mean feat as Apple’s SoCs are usually perceived to be superior in this department. The Adreno 740 recently clocked a score of 10,744 on Vulkan over at Geekbench, with five records providing enough information to form an average score of 9,844 (9,802 when removing highest and lowest outliers).
Dismal AMD RDNA 3 refresh rumor suggests all RDNA 3+ RX 7000 SKUs have been canned
Back in November 2022, we reported that AMD might be working on a revised Navi 31 GPU capable of reaching 3 GH+ clock speeds. The GPU was said to be featured in the Radeon RX 7990 XTX, RX 7950 XTX, and RX 7950 XT boards. Some termed this possible refresh as the RDNA 3+. Now, hardware leaker @All_The_Watts claims on Twitter that the RDNA 3+ has been canceled.
Promising Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price revision rumor from South Korea backs up recent US$799 Galaxy S23 price leak
Not too long ago, there was a supposed price leak out of South Korea that detailed the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in their domestic market. The alleged prices showed from +10% to almost +20% price increases for the upcoming 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones, which indicated a potential US pricing of US$899/US$1,099/US$1,299 for the entry-level S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, respectively. But a new Galaxy S23 rumor, which purportedly comes out of the KT Corporation, suggests a customer-friendly price revision has taken place.
MSI Cubi 5 12M now selling from US$449 with choice of Intel Alder Lake-U series processors
Retailers are now selling the Cubi 5 12M, less than two weeks after MSI unveiled the mini-PC. Announced during CES 2023, the Cubi 5 12M comes in multiple variants and three processors, all Intel Alder Lake-U series parts. Specifically, MSI has made the Cubi 5 12M available with the following processors:
Hisense PL1 4K laser ultra short throw projector launches with 2,100 lumens brightness
The Hisense PL1 ultra short throw projector has arrived in Europe, now available in countries including the UK, Italy and France. Showcased at CES 2023, the gadget has a 4K UHD resolution and a screen size of 80 to 120-in (~203 to 305 cm). A DLP laser light source can generate up to 2,100 lumens brightness and is expected to last 25,000 hours. The company claims the laser projector consumes half as much energy as the equivalent LCD TV.
MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 powered by 3 nm Apple M3 expected to launch in H2 2023
Apple may launch the MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 sometime in the second half of 2023, according to supply chain information. The upcoming MacBook Airs will be powered by the Apple M3 SoC, which will be fabbed on TSMC's considerably expensive N3E process. Apple recently announced the M2...
The new M2 MacBook Pro 14 & 16 are here, but you should probably get the cheaper M1 predecessor
After launch last autumn was postponed, we finally got the announcement mid-January: Apple quietly launched the new MacBook Pro models with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. There was no launch event - you can only watch an introduction video on Apple's website similar to their latest online events. We already reported about the specs of the new models and want to share our initial impressions and if it makes sense to get a new model and what you should expect.
Samsung Galaxy A24 specs leak with renders revealing flashy S23 design influence on the rear
Renders and specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A24 have been leaked via Thetechoutlook, and it is clear to see that the phone has been treated to some of the design elements that have been given to the Galaxy S23 series while only offering suitably middling specs. Unfortunately, the illusion of a premium design is somewhat spoiled when viewing the Galaxy A24 from the front, as can be seen in the renders below.
Motorola Moto G13: Pricing and specifications emerge for upcoming mid-range model
It seems that Motorola is preparing to release a raft of new mid-range smartphones soon, with the Moto G13 likely to serve as the entry-level edition in this year's Moto G series. According to The Tech Outlook, the Moto G13 will offer slightly worse hardware than the Moto G23, which also leaked recently. Based on various leaks, Motorola will mainly distinguish the Moto G13 and Moto G23 with different cameras.
TicWatch Pro 5: Render of next-generation smartwatch surfaces in Mobvoi app code
Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed new information about Mobvoi's next flagship smartwatch. Mobvoi had hoped to launch a next-generation TicWatch last year. However, Wojciechowski claims that Mobvoi has only recently added basic support for a next-generation TicWatch Pro within the TicWatch app. The developer adds that Mobvoi has included product renders 'in a few places', although it appears that these have not made their way to the app's front end yet.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4: Details of alleged Apple M series rival leak
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared specifications about the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4, building on a series of tweets that the developer posted in November. Purportedly, the chipset could come in a few variants, with Wojciechowski remarking that Qualcomm is testing an SoC codenamed Hamoa with up to 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores like Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake platforms. Potentially, Qualcomm is testing multiple designs before settling on core arrangements to sell to laptop manufacturers, although we would not rule Qualcomm following Apple and offering several core options under the same brand name.
OnePlus Keyboard leak hints at traditionalist design and mystery big red button
OnePlus has unveiled its new "Featuring" project dedicated to new products that are quite a departure from its usual mobile device offerings, starting with a new PC-compatible keyboard. Now, the blog 91Mobiles claims to have laid hands on an image of this first-gen accessory - well, the upper right corner of it, that is.
