Oregon Municipal Court for the week of 1/23/23
•Deande L Belmon, 1836 Macomber, Toledo, $162 court costs and fines, disorderly conduct. •Christopher L. Grace, 901 Blum, Toledo, 180 days Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), 150 days suspended, petty theft. •Karrie Lynn Wiedman, 711 Woodville, Toledo, 90 days CCNO, 90 days suspended, $297 court costs and fines, attempt...
Critical illness facility to open in Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital
Regency Hospital of Oregon, a new 31-bed critical illness recovery hospital, is officially opening its doors on the remodeled fourth and fifth floors of Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital. A hospital-in-a-hospital, Regency will begin admitting patients the week of Feb. 7. This new facility serves as a satellite...
Oregon council denies zoning changes to commercial, industrial
Oregon City Council recently voted down zoning changes for commercial and industrial development on parcels on Corduroy Road and N. Wynn Road. The zoning change requests were from A-1 Agricultural District to C-I Commercial Industrial District at 4315 Corduroy Road, consisting of approximately nine acres, and 4701 Corduroy Road, consisting of approximately 23 acres; a zoning change from A-1 Agricultural District to Advanced Manufacturing District at 4713 Corduroy Road, consisting of approximately 29 acres; and a zoning change from Mixed use A-1 Agricultural District and C-1 Commercial Industrial District to Advanced Manufacturing District on a portion of property at 700 N. Wynn Road, consisting of approximately 23 acres.
