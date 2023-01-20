Oregon City Council recently voted down zoning changes for commercial and industrial development on parcels on Corduroy Road and N. Wynn Road. The zoning change requests were from A-1 Agricultural District to C-I Commercial Industrial District at 4315 Corduroy Road, consisting of approximately nine acres, and 4701 Corduroy Road, consisting of approximately 23 acres; a zoning change from A-1 Agricultural District to Advanced Manufacturing District at 4713 Corduroy Road, consisting of approximately 29 acres; and a zoning change from Mixed use A-1 Agricultural District and C-1 Commercial Industrial District to Advanced Manufacturing District on a portion of property at 700 N. Wynn Road, consisting of approximately 23 acres.

OREGON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO