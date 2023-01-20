Xiaomi POCO X5 rears its head in leaked hands-on photos with Indian international cricketer

Read full article on original website
Promising Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price revision rumor from South Korea backs up recent US$799 Galaxy S23 price leak
Not too long ago, there was a supposed price leak out of South Korea that detailed the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in their domestic market. The alleged prices showed from +10% to almost +20% price increases for the upcoming 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones, which indicated a potential US pricing of US$899/US$1,099/US$1,299 for the entry-level S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, respectively. But a new Galaxy S23 rumor, which purportedly comes out of the KT Corporation, suggests a customer-friendly price revision has taken place.
Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro arrives in Europe with gaming features and Google Home support
The Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro has launched in the EU, specifically in Germany and Spain. The gadget can cast a soft 3D colored light, with the ability to set different shades at 10 cm (~3.9-in) intervals. You can tell the light strip to adapt to music thanks to a built-in microphone in the control unit, or you can sync the light effects with your game; you need to have Razer ChromaTM RGB or ASUS Aura Sync software for these RGB peripherals to work.
Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro draw closer to launch with powerful chipsets on board
According to a new leak, Xiaomi is currently working on its next-gen mainstream tablets. These devices, expected to be the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi 6 Pro, are tipped to debut with Snapdragon 800-series SoCs and could launch in Q2 alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Android Chinese Tech Leaks /...
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro: Boasting unusual strengths
The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is not for weak arms. After all, the tablet weighs at least 674 grams and even more with the protective case and pen. But it also offers many unusual advantages. A tablet with a replaceable battery that is waterproof and dustproof at the same time....
Samsung Galaxy A24 specs leak with renders revealing flashy S23 design influence on the rear
Renders and specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A24 have been leaked via Thetechoutlook, and it is clear to see that the phone has been treated to some of the design elements that have been given to the Galaxy S23 series while only offering suitably middling specs. Unfortunately, the illusion of a premium design is somewhat spoiled when viewing the Galaxy A24 from the front, as can be seen in the renders below.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Onyx BOOX Tab X debuts as a new e-ink tablet with a dedicated "Smooth Refresh" GPU
Accessory Android GPU Launch Software Tablet Touchscreen. The new Tab X and pre-existing Max Lumi2 are both 13.3-inch (or "A4-sized") tablets with Carta 1250 e-ink displays capable of running Android 11 from the Onyx BOOX range; however, their maker touts the latest model as a considerable upgrade thanks to its increased 6,300mAh battery capacity in a chassis that has shrunk in height by 1.1mm.
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples show off impressive nightography and improved zoom performance
Following the hands-on leaks of the Galaxy S23 Ultra yesterday, camera samples from the February 1-bound flagship have now also leaked, showcasing the phone's apparently improved low-light and zoom camera performance. Android Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how to translate?...
LG PF510Q CineBeam Smart Portable Projector arrives with Apple HomeKit compatibility
The LG PF510Q CineBeam Smart Portable Projector has been launched in the US. The device has a 1080p Full HD resolution and supports a range of aspect ratios, including 16:9 and 4:3. You can use the gadget to cast images from 30 to 120-in (~76 to 305 cm) wide with a 1.2:1 throw ratio. The four-channel RGBB LED light source can provide up to 450 ANSI lumens brightness and is expected to last up to 30,000 hours.
ViewSonic VG56V-series up-to-2K monitors launch with adjustable stands, powered USB type-C ports - and pop-up webcams
Pop-up cameras may have gone out of fashion among Android devices; however, ViewSonic now maintains that they have a valid, if not "revolutionary", role in larger-screen devices. To this end, the new VG56V Series monitors have debuted as first-gen "webcam docking" monitors from the California-based company. ViewSonic has developed its...
ViewSonic previews its new 5K 105-inch touch-enabled ViewBoard ahead of its ISE 2023 debut
Audio Business Foldable Monitor Software Touchscreen. ViewSonic will "demonstrate the possibilities for productive modern workspaces" at this year's ISE event by exhibiting its new ViewBoard. The California-based OEM asserts that it should enhance communication in a range of professional environments and settings - presuming they can accommodate so much display at once.
Absence of laptops with GeForce MX GPUs at CES 2023 indicates Nvidia may have abandoned its entry-level discrete GPU
It is possible that Nvidia may have discontinued making GeForce MX discrete GPUs for laptops. With integrated GPUs such as the AMD Radeon 680M and entry-level Arc discrete GPUs like the A350M and A370M now capable of media acceleration and 1080p gaming at low to medium settings, the GeForce MX lineup seems no longer relevant.
Deal | LG Gram 16T90Q: 2022 model discounted by over 30%
Amazon US has heavily discounted the LG Gram 16T90Q, one of LG's 2022 product range. While LG offers the Gram 16T90Q in several configurations, Amazon US is running its greatest discount on a particular high-end SKU. For reference, the Gram 16T90Q comes in Core i5-1240P and Core i7-1260P flavours, both with fast LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 flash storage.
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs soon as first CCS Magic Dock appears in California
After open-sourcing its proprietary charging kit for other EV makers and calling it the North American Charging System (NACS), Tesla is now gearing up to let those same automakers use the global CCS standard on Supercharger stalls in the US directly. The ingenious combined NACS/CCS Supercharger stations may be called Magic Docks and they seemingly include a detachable CCS adapter on the standard connector, so that both Tesla and non-Tesla electric cars can top up from the same stall.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4: Details of alleged Apple M series rival leak
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared specifications about the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4, building on a series of tweets that the developer posted in November. Purportedly, the chipset could come in a few variants, with Wojciechowski remarking that Qualcomm is testing an SoC codenamed Hamoa with up to 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores like Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake platforms. Potentially, Qualcomm is testing multiple designs before settling on core arrangements to sell to laptop manufacturers, although we would not rule Qualcomm following Apple and offering several core options under the same brand name.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's Adreno 740 GPU thrashes S22 Ultra's Adreno 730 in Vulkan by over 56%
The integrated graphics component for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset), the Qualcomm Adreno 740, looks set to be one of the smartphone’s potentially surprise packages in terms of performance levels. Reports about the iGPU have already revealed that the Adreno 740 can even outmuscle the Apple A16 Bionic’s GPU, which is no mean feat as Apple’s SoCs are usually perceived to be superior in this department. The Adreno 740 recently clocked a score of 10,744 on Vulkan over at Geekbench, with five records providing enough information to form an average score of 9,844 (9,802 when removing highest and lowest outliers).
Tecno Phantom Vision V concept unveiled as a smartphone combining foldable and rollable display tech
Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Tablet Touchscreen. Tecno has reportedly completed a concept for a flexible display smartphone that can do more than even the highest-end foldable smartphones of today. Like the OPPO Find N2 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, it can take the form of a (kind of) conventionally-proportioned smartphone or a small tablet, yet goes beyond that as one "half" of its main screen is extendable.
Motorola Moto G13: Pricing and specifications emerge for upcoming mid-range model
It seems that Motorola is preparing to release a raft of new mid-range smartphones soon, with the Moto G13 likely to serve as the entry-level edition in this year's Moto G series. According to The Tech Outlook, the Moto G13 will offer slightly worse hardware than the Moto G23, which also leaked recently. Based on various leaks, Motorola will mainly distinguish the Moto G13 and Moto G23 with different cameras.
Hisense PL1 4K laser ultra short throw projector launches with 2,100 lumens brightness
The Hisense PL1 ultra short throw projector has arrived in Europe, now available in countries including the UK, Italy and France. Showcased at CES 2023, the gadget has a 4K UHD resolution and a screen size of 80 to 120-in (~203 to 305 cm). A DLP laser light source can generate up to 2,100 lumens brightness and is expected to last 25,000 hours. The company claims the laser projector consumes half as much energy as the equivalent LCD TV.
iPhone 15 series: Design changes for Apple's upcoming smartphones include thinner bezels and curved edges
According to a new leak, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro phones will arrive later in the year with quite a few design changes. The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to receive Dynamic Island and curved edges, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to sport thinner bezels in addition.
