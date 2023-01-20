Read full article on original website
Related
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Ukraine ousts several top officials amid anti-corruption push
Several top officials in the Ukrainian government were ousted from their positions on Monday and Tuesday in the largest anti-corruption sweep in Kyiv since the war with Russia began. The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, resigned on Monday, according to Telegram posts, which did not cite an official reason for the resignation.…
