Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Related
ladailypost.com
Last Chance For Tickets To PEEC’s Backcountry Film Festival Sponsored By Century Bank
This week is the last chance to get tickets for the Backcountry Film Festival, sponsored by Century Bank. Join PEEC and the SALA Event Center as they team up to host the Backcountry Film Festival. Watch the films LIVE for the first time in three years at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Pajarito Brewpub and Grill will sell beer and wine before and during the show. Thanks to headline sponsor Century Bank for making this event possible.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Hummingbird Chicks Snuggle At Bandelier
Daily Postcard: Hummingbird chicks snuggle together in a nest Monday at Bandelier National Monument. Photo by Sally King/NPS.
ladailypost.com
ladailypost.com
Hector And Norma Hinojosa Celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary
Hector and Norma Hinojosa celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. The Hinojosas were both raised in Laredo, Texas where they were married on Dec. 21, 1952. The couple moved to Los Alamos in 1954. Courtesy/Hugo Hinojosa. Hector and Norma Hinojosa on their wedding day Dec. 21, 1952 in Laredo, Texas. Courtesy/Hugo...
ladailypost.com
Governor Hopes To Go Big On Housing, Homelessness
You need over a quarter of a million dollars, on average, to buy a house in Albuquerque. It’s at least twice that much in Santa Fe. Want to rent an apartment? Even a one-bedroom will be more than $1,000 a month on average according to data from apartmentlist.com, in a state with an average household income of $54,000 before taxes. And, of course, there are plenty of New Mexicans who make less, including at least 2,600 homeless.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Grant At Trinity Urgent Care
On the job in Los Alamos Monday afternoon is Dr. Ed Grant at Trinity Urgent Care, LLC, 1460 Trinity Dr. Suite A & B. Locally owned and operated, Trinity Urgent Care opened its doors to the community on Nov. 30, 2015, and provides up-to-date expert evaluation and treatment covering a wide range of minor emergencies, illnesses and injuries. ‘Trinity Urgent Care is an alternative to the long wait or high cost of a visit to a hospital emergency room. If your own primary care provider isn’t available when you need them, we are, 7 days-a-week.’ To learn more, click here. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
CSD Leadership Team Kicks Off Community Tour Jan. 28
The leadership team for the Los Alamos County Community Services Department (CSD) is kicking off a rotating Community Tour over the next six months beginning Jan. 28. Attending a different county facility each month, the leadership team will avail themselves to citizens for one-on-one discussions and questions on various CSD projects and initiatives.
ladailypost.com
LAPS Board To Meet On Zoom Thursday Jan. 26
A Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Jan. 26, 2022 LAPS Board Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here.
ladailypost.com
Posts From Antartica: Penguins, Seals, Whales & Glaciers
Longtime Los Alamos residents Kimber and Rob Heineman who now reside off the hill spotted this lone penguin during a recent trip to Antarctica. At the southernmost continent and site of the South Pole, Antarctica is a virtually uninhabited, ice-covered landmass. Most cruises to the continent visit the Antarctic Peninsula, which stretches toward South America. It’s known for the Lemaire Channel and Paradise Harbor, striking, iceberg-flanked passageways, and Port Lockroy, a former British research station turned museum. The peninsula’s isolated terrain also shelters rich wildlife, including many penguins. Source: wikipedia. Photo by Kimber Heineman.
ladailypost.com
Drs. Aimee Price & Erika Bittner Change Practice Location
Dr. Aimee Price and Dr. Erika Bittner move practice to 557 Oppenheimer Drive. Courtesy photo. Dr. Aimee Price and Dr. Erika Bittner, whom are both Doctors of Oriental Medicine at The Acupuncture Center of Los Alamos have announced that they have changed locations. They are now at 557 Oppenheimer Drive...
ladailypost.com
County: Public Land Solutions To Hold Stakeholder Meeting
Public Land Solutions is coming to Los Alamos to host a stakeholder meeting 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31, at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op in Central Park Square. They will be conducting stakeholder outreach and collecting input on how and where people are recreating in New Mexico. With this information, combined with...
ladailypost.com
Wildfire Preparedness: Resolve To Be Ready In 2023
SANTA FE — The Wildfire Preparedness is Year-Round campaign continues in 2023 with monthly wildfire preparedness messages from the Santa Fe National Forest, in partnership with Fire Adapted New Mexico learning network, agencies and non-governmental organizations. While winter may provide a break from wildfire activity, wildfires are possible during...
ladailypost.com
SFCC & AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Open Appointments For Assistance & Preparation Jan. 30-April 18 At Main Campus
SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide announce they will offer in-person tax assistance and preparation by appointment. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. The services are provided by volunteers from the community. Appointments can be made now at www.sfcc.edu/taxaide. Tax preparation services will be done on SFCC’s main campus, 6401 Richards Ave. in rooms 408 and 410 in the Main Building.
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Miriam (Mimi) Lauver Anspach May 27, 1926 – Jan. 14, 2023
MIRIUM (MIMI) LAUVER ANSPACH. Mimi was the fifth of six children born to Orville and Mary Lauver. When she was eleven years old, her father died and Mary raised the six children on her own. Mary believed strongly that girls should go to school and have professional careers. Mimi took...
ladailypost.com
Governor Appoints Military Police Veteran Joshua Jones To Fill Sandoval County Commission Vacancy
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission. Jones is a veteran who served in the Military Police and was previously a Wounded Warrior Fellow for former U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland in New Mexico’s first congressional district. He works as the national director of government and cultural alliance for Velocity BioGroup, a national strategic consulting firm for health care product deployment.
ladailypost.com
Spartans Pour It On In 3rd Quarter To Top LA At Home
Josiah Fresquez drives in for a layup in the third quarter. He had 17 points for the night. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Kyle Evenhus dribbles the ball down court past Raymond Aragon in the first quarter. Photo by John McHale/ladaiypost.com. By MIKE COTE. Sports. Los Alamos Daily Post. Things looked...
ladailypost.com
Request To Use Equivalent U.S. EPA Method For Measurement Of Potentiometric pH In Waste Processes Added To LANL Legacy Cleanup Electronic Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) announces new documents have been added to the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract Electronic Public Reading Room. All legacy cleanup documents required to be posted after April 30, 2018, are available on the site linked above. For legacy cleanup documents that were...
ladailypost.com
Toppers Blow Out Moriarty In District Hoops Opener
The Toppers run onto the court to face the Moriarty Pintos in a district game Thursday night in Griffith Gymnasium. Photo by John Mchale/ladailypost.com. GG Romero takes a shot at the basket in the fist quarter. She had 16 points to be the high point player of the game. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
Comments / 0