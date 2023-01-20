Celebrate the zoo’s history and learn what new animals and activities it has in store for the future. The Houston Zoo has been a staple in the city for 101 years now. Nestled snugly within the confines of Hermann Park’s vast 445 acres, the zoo is home to more than 6,000 permanent wildlife residents and welcomes more than two million guests each year. Its popularity and longevity are in large part based on its commitment to educating visitors about habitat loss and the impact of climate change, while also being a leader in the global movement to save wildlife.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO