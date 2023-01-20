ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller Outdoor Theatre Celebrates 100 Years

For years, Miller Outdoor Theatre has presented free cultural and educational performances to visitors at its Hermann Park location (also the location of the Houston Zoo, the McGovern Centennial Gardens and the Houston Museum of Natural Science). Although the outdoor theater started as a permanent bandstand, it has steadily evolved into a first-class proscenium, professionally run and profoundly committed to providing quality and diverse shows to the Houston cultural scene. This year, Miller Outdoor Theatre will celebrate its 100th anniversary, commemorating this special milestone with celebratory events throughout the year and no small amount its usual Miller magic.
The Houston Zoo Turns 101!

Celebrate the zoo’s history and learn what new animals and activities it has in store for the future. The Houston Zoo has been a staple in the city for 101 years now. Nestled snugly within the confines of Hermann Park’s vast 445 acres, the zoo is home to more than 6,000 permanent wildlife residents and welcomes more than two million guests each year. Its popularity and longevity are in large part based on its commitment to educating visitors about habitat loss and the impact of climate change, while also being a leader in the global movement to save wildlife.
