Columbia, SC

Henry County Daily Herald

WATCH: Broderick Jones Shows off Freak Athleticism on Hardwood

Broderick Jones has been a mainstay on the Bulldog's offensive line for Georgia's past 2 National Title runs. Starting all 12 regular season games for the Bulldogs this past season, the Lithonia, Georgia native was selected to the All-SEC 1st team after allowing just one QB hit and no sacks in the 2022 football season.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?

The University of Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting its home state. Georgia provides some of the most centralized top-end talents there is. However, Georgia is likely without their two national titles without dipping into the surrounding states for the nation's elite. The Carolinas are nothing new to Georgia....
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer indicates 3 South Carolina seniors with remaining eligibility moving on

Since the 2020 season and the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver, “senior” seasons have gotten a bit confusing in college football. With redshirts, there are plenty of sixth-year seniors in college football. Some programs have players walk on “Senior Day” once they have graduated, even if they have multiple seasons of eligibility available.
COLUMBIA, SC
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia's Stetson Bennett wins 2022 Manning Award as nation's top quarterback

Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships, has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation. Bennett is the fourth straight quarterback from the Southeastern Conference to earn the honor.
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia receiver, recent incoming transfer RaRa Thomas facing felony charge

New Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "RaRa" Thomas was arrested Monday on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to authorities. Thomas was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. ET and is being held without bond, jail officials said. Details of the incident were not immediately available.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme

Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Ola boys, Eagle's Landing girls win Henry County swimming championships

The chase for Henry County swimming supremacy was settled Friday as the Ola boys and the Eagle’s Landing girls earned the team championships. Ola scored 388 points in the boys meet to finish ahead of runner-up Union Grove’s 331. Dutchtown was a close third at 320, as was Eagle’s Landing in fourth at 312. They were followed by Luella (fifth, 227), Woodland (sixth, 148), Locust Grove (seventh, 113), Stockbridge (eighth, 45) and Hampton (ninth, 20) in the boys standings.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
AOL Corp

After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?

University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Egg prices soar nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many of you are seeing those impacts as you head to the grocery store. But one South Carolina breakfast franchise isn’t having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Looking for dinner plans? Restaurant Week runs through this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend? Restaurant Week ends January 22, 2023. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. The 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State,...
Columbia, SC

