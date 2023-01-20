Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
A Look at Georgia's Potential 2023 Depth Chart
Georgia is all too familiar with replacing talent and production. The Bulldogs has a record 15 players drafted this past year.
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: Broderick Jones Shows off Freak Athleticism on Hardwood
Broderick Jones has been a mainstay on the Bulldog's offensive line for Georgia's past 2 National Title runs. Starting all 12 regular season games for the Bulldogs this past season, the Lithonia, Georgia native was selected to the All-SEC 1st team after allowing just one QB hit and no sacks in the 2022 football season.
Henry County Daily Herald
Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?
The University of Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting its home state. Georgia provides some of the most centralized top-end talents there is. However, Georgia is likely without their two national titles without dipping into the surrounding states for the nation's elite. The Carolinas are nothing new to Georgia....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer indicates 3 South Carolina seniors with remaining eligibility moving on
Since the 2020 season and the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver, “senior” seasons have gotten a bit confusing in college football. With redshirts, there are plenty of sixth-year seniors in college football. Some programs have players walk on “Senior Day” once they have graduated, even if they have multiple seasons of eligibility available.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia's Stetson Bennett wins 2022 Manning Award as nation's top quarterback
Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships, has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation. Bennett is the fourth straight quarterback from the Southeastern Conference to earn the honor.
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia receiver, recent incoming transfer RaRa Thomas facing felony charge
New Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "RaRa" Thomas was arrested Monday on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to authorities. Thomas was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. ET and is being held without bond, jail officials said. Details of the incident were not immediately available.
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
Henry County Daily Herald
Ola boys, Eagle's Landing girls win Henry County swimming championships
The chase for Henry County swimming supremacy was settled Friday as the Ola boys and the Eagle’s Landing girls earned the team championships. Ola scored 388 points in the boys meet to finish ahead of runner-up Union Grove’s 331. Dutchtown was a close third at 320, as was Eagle’s Landing in fourth at 312. They were followed by Luella (fifth, 227), Woodland (sixth, 148), Locust Grove (seventh, 113), Stockbridge (eighth, 45) and Hampton (ninth, 20) in the boys standings.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
SC State Seeks $209M From Legislature for Campus Improvements, Other Needs
South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers on Wednesday asked state legislators to fund a $209 million budget request for the 2023-24 fiscal year with five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities. Conyers presented the university’s allocation request to the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee’s Higher Education...
Violence over police training center tests Georgia’s political leaders
Georgia’s most prominent political leaders condemned the violent protest that roiled downtown Atlanta following the shoo...
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
abccolumbia.com
Egg prices soar nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many of you are seeing those impacts as you head to the grocery store. But one South Carolina breakfast franchise isn’t having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
Feds: Atlanta man recruited business owners to commit $3 million PPP fraud
An Atlanta man recruited a group of business owners in Georgia and South Carolina to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program for $3 million, but was caught when he used identical paperwork to apply for the loans, officials said.
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
abccolumbia.com
Looking for dinner plans? Restaurant Week runs through this weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend? Restaurant Week ends January 22, 2023. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. The 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State,...
