Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
4 Best Breakout Stocks to Invest In for Superb Returns
The active investing approach generally involves picking breakout stocks, or in other words, searching for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band. It’s prudent to offload the stock if it falls below the lower bound of this band. Similarly, once the stock breaks above this channel, it has all the chance of delivering strong gains.
4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Consumer Products-Discretionary Industry
Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain issues are some of the headwinds that players in the Zacks Consumer Products-Discretionary industry have been encountering lately. Also, soaring prices are squeezing consumers’ disposable income and dampening demand for discretionary categories. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve is raising the benchmark interest rate. But a higher interest rate environment is not good news for consumer-centric industries, especially the consumer discretionary sector.
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
3 Basic Materials Stocks to Buy Before Earnings This Week
Many stocks in the Basic Materials sector outperformed the broader market over the last year and provided a much-needed hedge against inflation. Let’s take a look at three highly ranked Basic Material stocks set to report earnings this week that investors may want to consider buying in 2023 as well.
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
HighPeak Energy Seeks Strategic Alternatives, Stock Up 7%
(RTTNews) - Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) gained over 7% on Monday's after-hours session after the company announced its plans to seek strategic alternatives. HighPeak Energy announced that its Board of Directors has voted to initiate a process to evaluate certain strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company.
Trading restored after dozens of stocks were halted on New York Stock Exchange after opening bell
Dozens of stocks including McDonalds and Walmart were halted in early trading Tuesday for an unexplained issue at the New York Stock Exchange.
3 Business Services Stocks Benefiting From a Prospering Industry
Increased technology adoption and the success of the work-from-home trend are enabling the Zacks Business-Services industry to support a growing demand environment. Prudent growth strategies, innovation and technology enhancements are helping Viad Corp VVI, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN and BGSF, Inc. BGSF to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. About...
Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ)
Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 250,000 shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ). This represents 5.175% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 438,959 shares and 5.55% of the company, a...
Disruptive Tech Investing Has Path to Rebound
One of the most beleaguered investment concepts entering 2023 was disruptive or innovative tech. Stocks with those labels were punished last year as interest rates rose and as investors eschewed non-profitable companies. In better news, the long-term outlook for disruptive growth industries remains attractive. Combine that with the possibility that...
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,956,697 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI). This represents 5.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 1,345,094 shares and 4.15% of the company, an...
MYGN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.55, changing hands as high as $20.99 per share. Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,728,315 shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL). This represents 12.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 6,983,442 shares and 15.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Dow, Nasdaq Record Triple-Digit Pops
The Dow and Nasdaq both added triple digits to start this week, as investors consider the possibility that the Federal Reserve will slow down interest rate hikes following months of monetary tightening. The S&P 500 managed to move back above the psychologically significant 4,000 level, ahead of a week jam-packed with major corporate earnings reports.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,031,316 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM). This represents 12.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 5,480,861 shares and 11.60% of the company, an increase...
Gogo Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.13, changing hands as high as $16.18 per share. Gogo Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
MeridianLink (MLNK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of MeridianLink Inc (Symbol: MLNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.57, changing hands as high as $16.66 per share. MeridianLink Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
