WTAP
Obituary: Dunbar, Shirley Mae McCartney
Shirley Mae McCartney Dunbar, 68, of Parkersburg, WV, died January 19, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital following a 2-month battle with pneumonia. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Prancer and Bella, along with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandsons. She also enjoyed listening to her church services from Faith Family Christian, Rockhill, SC, where she attended and sang in the choir. Shirley was looking forward to meeting her new great-grandson from Brookelynn and Kaleb.
WTAP
Obituary: Wright, Betty Lou
Betty Lou Wright, 90, of Williamstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, at her daughter Sharyn’s house in Gilbert, WV. She was born in Piney, WV, on September 6, 1932, to parents Nelson and Bertha Nolan. Betty grew up in Williamstown and was the seventh of twelve children. She...
WTAP
Obituary: Seevers, Jeromy Michael
Jeromy Michael Seevers, 47, of Newport, OH, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was born on June 30, 1975, in Marietta, OH, to Rose Mary Pabst Conley and Roger Lee Seevers. Jeromy graduated from Marietta High School in 1994. He...
WTAP
Obituary: Hendershot, Marilyn Kathryn
Marilyn Kathryn Hendershot, 90, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Rockland Ridge in Belpre, OH. She was born on July 1, 1932, in Germantown, OH, to the late Benjamin Cresswell and Dora Clara (Pabst) Hendershot. Marilyn was a 1949 graduate of Salem Liberty School and...
WTAP
Obituary: Turner, Daniel Robert
Daniel Robert Turner, 87, of Barlow, Ohio, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Swift, Ohio, to Arthur Fremont and Anna Agnes Hayes Turner. Dan was a 1953 graduate of Waterford High School. He served...
WTAP
Obituary: Parsons, Beatrice Ann George
Beatrice Ann George Parsons, 87, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 27, 1935, in Belleville, WV, a daughter of the late L. Doral George and Dortha (Tennant) George, and was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
WTAP
Obituary: Farson, Charles Earl
Charles Earl Farson, 77, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on January 21, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born on January 5, 1946, in Wood County, WV, and was the son of the late Charles F. and Edna Farson. A gathering of friends and family...
WTAP
Obituary: Kerns, Paul Eugene
Paul Eugene Kerns, 92, of Washington, WV, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, in Belpre, OH. He was born on April 18, 1930, in Sandyville, WV. A son of the late Wade Hampton Kerns and Faust Josphine Casto Kerns. Paul was a 1947 graduate of Ripley High School and served...
WTAP
Obituary: Halfhill, Dale Eugene
Dale Eugene Halfhill, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 20, 2023. He was born July 2, 1963, a son of the late Donald P. And Edith E. Murphy Halfhill. Dale was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and had worked as a mechanic for General Motors. His hobbies included motorcycles.
WTAP
Obituary: Norum, Dr. Gary
Dr. Gary Norum passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was 84 years old. Gary is survived by Regina, his loving wife and soul mate of 36 years. He is also survived by his two sons, James of Virginia and Keith, who resides in Japan. Also, surviving is Jeannine Ratliffe, who was like a daughter to him.
WTAP
Members of the community hold day of COVID remembrance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A day of remembrance was held for those in our community that has been lost during the COVID pandemic. “So many people just vanished without having any sort of a service or anyone knowing. So I felt that we needed to speak for those that left so that was the reason for the day of remembrance,” said Organizer, Glenn Newman.
WTAP
Belpre Community gathers in support of 3-year-old who suffers from rare brain cancer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jack Ryder is a 3-year-old who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. Since then Jack who has many things to possibly be upset about Jack has kept a positive attitude everyday that has inspired many. “We have hope and if we have hope we have...
WTAP
Parkersburg’s Guild Builders finish second weekend of “Disney Descendants: The Musical”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg’s youth program Guild Builders just wrapped up its second weekend of shows for “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.”. Since October of 2022, the junior company of the Guild Builders program have been running lines, learning music and perfecting choreography...
WTAP
Six promoted in Wood County Sheriffs Office
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several deputies in the Wood County Sheriffs Department received promotions on Thursday, Jan. 19. Six officers were promoted, to ranks ranging from sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that for six promotions to occur on one day is somewhat unusual, especially with two of the promotions being for the rank of Captain, the highest civil service rank in the office.
WTAP
Jackson Middle school participates in nationwide video competition
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of 7th graders from Jackson Middle School will participate in a nationwide video competition. The group of students will represent the state of West Virginia in showing the manufacturing in the state. Simonton windows out of Pennsboro, W.Va was the manufacturer the students were paired with.
WHIZ
The Barn Will Be Hosting a Benefit for an Employee
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Barn in Zanesville has a few updates about their newly constructed kitchen, and a couple of events this coming weekend. The Barn built on a new catering and carry out kitchen. They can now cater for any event with their delicious made from scratch foods. No event is too big or small.
WTAP
Scoreboard: January 20, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL.
WTAP
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
WTAP
Man is charged for allegedly raping a minor
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Nathaniel “Ross” Stevens is being charged with rape and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Stevens allegedly raped a minor last year. He is currently at Washington County Jail. His bond was set to $1 million. He was arrested in early January of this year.
WTAP
Parts of Division street will be closed starting Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting Monday, January 23, a section of division street will be closed for up to three weeks. From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, Division Street will be closed from Blizzard Drive to the Division Street Extension. In a statement from Wood County Schools, it says...
