Warning: Spoilers ahead. If you have a favorite this season, you may want to know who went home on The Bachelor 2023 each week and which of Zach’s contestants made it to the finale. The Bachelor season 27 lead is Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. Zach was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at the The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO