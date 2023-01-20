Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kofi Kingston Was “Adamant” On The Usos Breaking The New Day’s Tag Title Record
Kofi Kingston has said that he was adamant that The Usos becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Champions in history should come after defeating the New Day. In November 2022, Jimmy and Jey’s reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions (which began in July 2021) became the longest reign of any team in WWE history.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricochet On Teaming With Braun Strowman Following ‘Flippy Flopper’ Comment
Braun Strowman defeated Omos in a hard-hitting contest this past November at WWE Crown Jewel. Following the match, Strowman tweeted that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying “flippy floppers.”. During a recent interview, Ricochet commented on his tag team with Strowman, and more. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW XXX News – Sami Zayn Gets A Stay In The Bloodline’s Tribal Court With Jey Uso’s Help
Monday night’s RAW Is XXX kicked off with The Trial of Sami Zayn. Paul Heyman acted as the prosecuting attorney and put forth a handful of arguments, accusing Zayn of secretly plotting against the Island of Relevancy and calling him a traitor. In response, Zayn noted that he didn’t have any defense, accused Heyman of using edited footage to frame him, and asked the fans to validate his loyalty towards The Bloodline. The judge of The Tribal Court, Roman Reigns then passed the judgment against Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For WWE RAW 30 Appearance
WWE is bringing in several legends such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle for the RAW 30 anniversary show that takes place tonight in Philadelphia, PA. It doesn’t look like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will be there, as he noted...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Claims RAW XXX Is “Just Another Show”
On a recent episode of his Writing with Russo podcast, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo highlighted the issue with RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, branded as RAW XXX. He stated how a special episode should ideally not just pop a number, but build a regular audience for the...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 1/20/23
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 464,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.13 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 515,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #16 on cable for the night. Brandon...
ewrestlingnews.com
Details On Why “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
ewrestlingnews.com
Young Bucks Discuss Jay Briscoe’s Passing On Being The Elite
The latest episode of Being The Elite is now online. The episode, titled “For Jay,” features a scene where the Young Bucks discuss Jay Briscoe’s passing. Briscoe passed away last week at the age of 38. The Bucks’ exchange from the episode (and the episode itself) can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Frankie Kazarian Scheduled For Impact Press Pass Podcast, AEW Dark: Elevation (Video)
Frankie Kazarian made his full-time return to Impact Wrestling at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. The veteran wrestler is set to appear as the guest on the Press Pass Podcast this week. Impact Wrestling has announced that Kazarian will discuss signing a multi-year deal with the company and more on the show. The podcast will stream live on Wednesday at 2:00 PM ET.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Gives His Predictions For WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Booker T believes that the Men’s Royal Rumble could be an ‘Ucey’ affair this Saturday in Texas. This Saturday’s Rumble will be the 36th event in the show’s history and the sixth to feature a men’s and women’s Rumble match. On his Hall...
ewrestlingnews.com
MVP Discusses Why The Hurt Business Worked As A Stable
Montell Vontavious Porter, known to many as the popular WWE manager MVP, spoke recently about why the Hurt Business was so successful as a stable. MVP posted to his Twitter account about the organic rise of the group. You can see MVP’s original tweet below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Notes, Producers For This Week’s SmackDown Revealed
A new report from Fightful Select has some details about the producers for this week’s episode of SmackDown. They also shared some notes from backstage. Maximum Male Models vs. Legado Del Fantasma: Jamie Noble. Contract signing segment: Jason Jordan. The post-show dark match of Street Profits vs. The Usos...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE CEO Nick Khan: “Tony Khan Seems Like A Nice Kid”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on Shahid and Tony Khan, calling the latter/AEW President a “nice kid.”. Nick Khan, who is no relation to the father-son duo, become WWE’s sole CEO earlier this month following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Discusses NXT
In a recent appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, current WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal recalled his involvement in Triple HHH’s original rebranding of NXT. A highlight follows, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:. On how and why NXT shifted away from its first...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Binghamton, NY: Theory vs. Rollins
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)
Comments / 0