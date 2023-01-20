Monday night’s RAW Is XXX kicked off with The Trial of Sami Zayn. Paul Heyman acted as the prosecuting attorney and put forth a handful of arguments, accusing Zayn of secretly plotting against the Island of Relevancy and calling him a traitor. In response, Zayn noted that he didn’t have any defense, accused Heyman of using edited footage to frame him, and asked the fans to validate his loyalty towards The Bloodline. The judge of The Tribal Court, Roman Reigns then passed the judgment against Zayn.

