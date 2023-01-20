Read full article on original website
The New Florida State Fair Foods For 2023
Oh sure you can go with a traditional corn dog or cotton candy. There will probably be gator bites and pizza. But for those looking to try something unique, vendors have created some inventive fair foods for this year’s Florida State Fair. This year the fair runs Thursday, February 9 through February 20 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.
The 10 Cities With The Most Publix Stores, 9 Are in Florida
No matter where you live in Florida, you can’t be far from a Publix. They’re everywhere. Seems like every time we see a lottery story, someone won those millions by hitting the lottery counter at Publix. But which Florida city has the MOST Publix stores? Scrape Hero did the research.
