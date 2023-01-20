ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WPXI Pittsburgh

SWAT called to residence where rap video being shot; 4 in custody

SWAT was called to a residence on the South Side where a rap video was being filmed after police recognized a warrant suspect. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers noticed a warrant suspect on a deck around 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Carey Way. The male allegedly ran into the residence and refused to come out. A party was going on inside the short-term rental, and a they were filming a rap video, according to public safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
SALTSBURG, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren teen injured in hit-and-run accident

Police in Warren are trying to solve a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a teenager. According to a police report, 14-year-old Elliana Montgomery was crossing Parkman Road at Clemmens Avenue Saturday night when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. Multiple 911 callers told dispatchers Montgomery was lying in the...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police arrest three teens with THC pens at Keystone Charter School

Three students from a Keystone Charter School in Mercer County are in trouble after police say they were caught with THC vape pens. Three students were charged last week in separate incidents at the school on Good Hope Road in West Salem Township. According to State Police, a 14-year-old Greenville...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

15-year-old killed in Butler County crash

A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Conway Volunteer Fire Department gets 1938 fire engine returned after over 50 years

CONWAY BOROUGH (KDKA) -- A local fire department in Beaver County is going back in time after getting a very special delivery over the weekend.The Conway Volunteer Fire Department has its 1938 Darley Fire Engine returned to its station on Sunday after being without it for more than 50 years.The fire chief tells KDKA that the truck was donated in the 1970's when it was replaced with a newer truck.He says he received a phone call about six months ago, asking if he knew who originally owned the truck.The department that has had the truck is from Satellite Beach, Florida.The chief there said he would donate it back, and Tow-Tegrity from New Brighton generously offered to bring the truck back for free.One of the original drivers of the truck says he's excited to get back behind the wheel.The truck still runs and is in good condition and the fire chief says they plan to use it in parades as a show piece.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

UPDATE: OSP finds four escaped Missouri inmates in Ohio

OSP Troopers have located four escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri right here in Ohio. According to a news release from Marshals, five inmates all escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri Tuesday night. One had been caught prior to the issuing of the release.
FARMINGTON, MO
WFMJ.com

Grove City Police plan to charge teen with terroristic threats

Grove City Police plan to charge a 15-year-old male from Grove City for making threats against a student that caused Grove City Area Schools to close Wednesday, January 18. Grove City Middle School closed Wednesday after an alleged online threat of a gun being brought to the school. According to...
wtae.com

Three Pittsburghers arrested in Georgia domestic terrorism case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Seven people, including three from Pittsburgh, are facing domestic terrorism charges following a shootout this week in Georgia. Police say the suspects were living in campsites to protest the construction of a public safety training center. Investigators say one man shot a state trooper as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Hyundai and Kia thefts on the rise, Youngstown Police warn

The Youngstown area has seen a rise in vehicle thefts involving Hyundai's and Kia's. Vehicles at risk of theft include Kia models made between 2011 and 2021 that require a key to start. Hyundai models at risk include the Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Veloster, Venue, Kona, Tucson, Sante Fe and Palisade made between 2016 and 2021.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtae.com

State police investigating bomb threat at Butler County restaurant

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bomb threat at a Butler County McDonald's launched a Pennsylvania State Police investigation Saturday. The threat came into the McDonald's located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, according to a state police release. An employee reported receiving a call around 5 a.m. Saturday from an unknown number.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Car crashes into concrete divider on 711

Police are investigating an early morning traffic accident in Youngstown. Dispatchers got a call just before 1:30 a.m. Monday that a car had slammed into a concrete divider along Route 711 at the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit. When the fire department arrived they found the car with front end...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wccsradio.com

TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

