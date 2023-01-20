Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Suspect in Warren crashes charged with DUI, assault on police officer
Warren Police had their hands full early morning with a man suspected of being involved in four traffic accidents, a fight, and assault on a police officer, all in a span of a couple of hours. Police say they were called to Maxwell Avenue and Clearview Street NW just before...
SWAT called to residence where rap video being shot; 4 in custody
SWAT was called to a residence on the South Side where a rap video was being filmed after police recognized a warrant suspect. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers noticed a warrant suspect on a deck around 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Carey Way. The male allegedly ran into the residence and refused to come out. A party was going on inside the short-term rental, and a they were filming a rap video, according to public safety.
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
WFMJ.com
Warren teen injured in hit-and-run accident
Police in Warren are trying to solve a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a teenager. According to a police report, 14-year-old Elliana Montgomery was crossing Parkman Road at Clemmens Avenue Saturday night when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. Multiple 911 callers told dispatchers Montgomery was lying in the...
WFMJ.com
Police arrest three teens with THC pens at Keystone Charter School
Three students from a Keystone Charter School in Mercer County are in trouble after police say they were caught with THC vape pens. Three students were charged last week in separate incidents at the school on Good Hope Road in West Salem Township. According to State Police, a 14-year-old Greenville...
Pennsylvania Professor Fatally Stabbed By Wife In Murder-Suicide Incident. Is Marriage Failure The End Of The World?
A professor was found stabbed to death in what has been ruled a murder-suicide incident, in his home in Wilkins Township, Pennsylvania. His wife who was found stabbed also had a self-inflicted gun shot.
Two facing charges for robbing Bethel Park Burger King
Two people are facing charges after police said they broke into the Bethel Park Burger King and stole money from the safe. The burglary happened back in November and the investigation eventually led to 47-year-old Julia Carpenter of Beechview
State police investigating bomb threat made against local mall
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made against a mall in Butler County. According to police, a worker at the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall received a call at around 5:01 a.m. Saturday. The person at the other end of...
wtae.com
15-year-old killed in Butler County crash
A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
Conway Volunteer Fire Department gets 1938 fire engine returned after over 50 years
CONWAY BOROUGH (KDKA) -- A local fire department in Beaver County is going back in time after getting a very special delivery over the weekend.The Conway Volunteer Fire Department has its 1938 Darley Fire Engine returned to its station on Sunday after being without it for more than 50 years.The fire chief tells KDKA that the truck was donated in the 1970's when it was replaced with a newer truck.He says he received a phone call about six months ago, asking if he knew who originally owned the truck.The department that has had the truck is from Satellite Beach, Florida.The chief there said he would donate it back, and Tow-Tegrity from New Brighton generously offered to bring the truck back for free.One of the original drivers of the truck says he's excited to get back behind the wheel.The truck still runs and is in good condition and the fire chief says they plan to use it in parades as a show piece.
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: OSP finds four escaped Missouri inmates in Ohio
OSP Troopers have located four escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri right here in Ohio. According to a news release from Marshals, five inmates all escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri Tuesday night. One had been caught prior to the issuing of the release.
WFMJ.com
Grove City Police plan to charge teen with terroristic threats
Grove City Police plan to charge a 15-year-old male from Grove City for making threats against a student that caused Grove City Area Schools to close Wednesday, January 18. Grove City Middle School closed Wednesday after an alleged online threat of a gun being brought to the school. According to...
Former Scott Township funeral director charged with stealing from families
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A former Scott Township funeral director is facing serious charges after an investigation involving the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office. John Henson is facing 35 charges, including 10 felonies. Detectives say he took thousands from grieving families. Henson used to the be funeral director...
wtae.com
Three Pittsburghers arrested in Georgia domestic terrorism case
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Seven people, including three from Pittsburgh, are facing domestic terrorism charges following a shootout this week in Georgia. Police say the suspects were living in campsites to protest the construction of a public safety training center. Investigators say one man shot a state trooper as...
WFMJ.com
Hyundai and Kia thefts on the rise, Youngstown Police warn
The Youngstown area has seen a rise in vehicle thefts involving Hyundai's and Kia's. Vehicles at risk of theft include Kia models made between 2011 and 2021 that require a key to start. Hyundai models at risk include the Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Veloster, Venue, Kona, Tucson, Sante Fe and Palisade made between 2016 and 2021.
Allegheny Township man accused of spanking 5-year-old so hard it left handprint, bruises
An Allegheny Township man was accused of spanking a 5-year-old so hard that it left a handprint on the child’s back and buttocks. Benjamin Paul Eshenbaugh, 35, of Kepple Road was charged Tuesday with felony counts of aggravated assault of a child under age 6 and endangering the welfare of a child.
wtae.com
State police investigating bomb threat at Butler County restaurant
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bomb threat at a Butler County McDonald's launched a Pennsylvania State Police investigation Saturday. The threat came into the McDonald's located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, according to a state police release. An employee reported receiving a call around 5 a.m. Saturday from an unknown number.
WFMJ.com
Car crashes into concrete divider on 711
Police are investigating an early morning traffic accident in Youngstown. Dispatchers got a call just before 1:30 a.m. Monday that a car had slammed into a concrete divider along Route 711 at the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit. When the fire department arrived they found the car with front end...
City officials, community react to fatal shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Many commuters and business owners are still too shaken up to talk about a deadly shooting in downtown Pittsburgh. The shooting that happened at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 7th Street claimed the life of 23-year-old Eugene Nance. “Yesterday I heard some disturbing sounds and all...
wccsradio.com
TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
